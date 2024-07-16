LocalRoofs Launches First and Only White-Glove Roofing Concierge Service for Stress-Free Roofing Projects
Every LocalRoofs Client in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties Will Receive a Dedicated Concierge at No Additional Cost
Our new white-glove Concierge Service will simplify the roofing process for homeowners and property managers—delivering a truly premium and worry-free experience.”THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalRoofs, a leading residential and commercial roofing company serving Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Barbara Counties, announced the launch of its new Concierge Service designed to provide homeowners and property managers with white-glove service and an easy, stress-free roofing experience for every project.
— Branden Dickey, CEO, LocalRoofs
Roofing projects can be stressful, and communication problems frequently cause project delays and cost overruns in construction services. LocalRoofs’ Concierge Service, the first and only of its kind in Southern California, solves these issues by giving clients the personal attention they deserve through a single, dedicated point of contact throughout their entire roofing project, from scheduling the project to final inspection. This personalized approach and high attention to detail ensure that homeowners and property owners are well-informed and supported at every stage of the process.
Key features of LocalRoofs’ Concierge Service include:
• A single, knowledgeable go-to person for all project-related questions and concerns
• Daily touch points, including updates on project status and timeline
• Coordination of all aspects of the roofing project, including roofing and gutter installation and repair work, quality checks, permits, inspections, and material deliveries
• Proactive communication throughout the project to address potential issues, if any, before they arise
"A roofing project is a big undertaking for homeowners and property managers, and it’s especially stressful when the roofing issue is causing damage to a person’s home or business," said Branden Dickey, CEO at LocalRoofs. "Our new white-glove Concierge Service will simplify the process for homeowners and property managers, replace uncertainty with clarity and confidence, and provide our clients with peace of mind that their homes are getting the protection they deserve—delivering a truly premium and worry-free experience."
The Concierge Service is now available to all LocalRoofs clients at no additional cost.
About LocalRoofs
At LocalRoofs, we’ll treat your roof like it’s ours. LocalRoofs has been serving homes and businesses in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Barbara Counties for more than 50 years. As a residential and commercial roofing company, LocalRoofs provides free roof checkups and estimates, roof replacement, roof repair, solar shingle roofs, roof tune-ups and maintenance, roof inspections, gutter installation and replacement and attic insulation. Locally owned and operated, LocalRoofs is licensed and insured and dedicated to providing high-quality work and premium service to our customers. Visit LocalRoofs.com for more information and a free roof assessment. CSLB #1095477
