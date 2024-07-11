Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,766 in the last 365 days.

NEBRASKA RECEIVES FUNDING TO IMPROVE FAMILY ENGAGEMENT FOR STUDENT SUCCESS

News Release

January 17, 2019

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), in partnership with the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL), the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF), and Unite for Literacy, will receive a five-year, $4.6 million grant to develop model Statewide Family Engagement Centers across Nebraska.

The project lead, NCFL, has a proven record of success. “Family engagement is key to a student’s success,” said Sharon Darling, NCFL president and founder. “These high-impact programs will lead to powerful changes for all families, as well as their schools, communities, and the state. When families are engaged and empowered in their children’s education, we see both parents and children better able to meet their potential.”

The three goals of this project include:

  • improve academic achievement for disadvantaged students;
  • empower parents of those students with the information and tools to make good choices for their child’s education; and,
  • train local and state education providers to administer high-quality family literacy and family engagement services.

“The grant award and five-year commitment gives us the opportunity to impact multiple generations while building sustainability for families and our community partners,” said Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew L. Blomstedt.

Three school districts will participate in year one of the project and additional rural and urban communities will be added each year throughout the five-year grant period.

Districts selected to participate in year one of the project include:

  • Grand Island Public Schools
  • Lexington Public Schools
  • Lincoln Public Schools

Nebraska is one of only 11 states to receive funds from the United States Department of Education to create Statewide Family Engagement Centers.

You just read:

NEBRASKA RECEIVES FUNDING TO IMPROVE FAMILY ENGAGEMENT FOR STUDENT SUCCESS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more