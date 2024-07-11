Oceana Canada Celebrates Major Conservation Victory: Underwater Mountains off the Coast of B.C. Now Permanently Protected

VANCOUVER, unceded territory of the Coast Salish People, including the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tslei, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada has designated 133,017km2 of underwater mountains, known as seamounts, off the West Coast of Vancouver Island as its newest and largest Marine Protected Area (MPA). Oceana Canada applauds Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announcement that protects 93% of Canada’s known seamounts, marking a significant step toward preserving marine biodiversity.



Named Tang. ɢwan · ḥačxʷiqak · Tsig̱is, this new MPA will be co-managed by the Haida, Nuu-chah-nulth and Quatsino First Nations. It contributes to Canada’s commitment to protect 30% of its land and ocean by 2030, covering 2.31% of Canada’s marine area and increasing protection from less than 1% in 2015 to more than 15.54% today.

“Oceana Canada has been advocating for the protection of these vital underwater ecosystems since 2018,” said Dr. Robert Rangeley, Oceana Canada’s Science Director. “Marine Protected Areas are a proven conservation tool that can reverse the degradation of our oceans and safeguard ecosystems vital to the cultural and socioeconomic well-being of coastal communities. This new designation represents a significant milestone in our efforts to protect marine biodiversity and enhance the abundance of life in the oceans. The diverse and vibrant life documented on the seamounts and hydrothermal vents over the past decade of research expeditions unequivocally demonstrate the importance of these remarkable and enigmatic deep-sea habitats.”

The protection measures in Tang. ɢwan · ḥačxʷiqak · Tsig̱is will prevent activities such as bottom-contact fishing and dumping, safeguarding centuries-old forests of red tree corals, glass sponges, and the myriad species that depend on these habitats. A research expedition conducted by Oceana Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, The Haida Nation, and Ocean Networks Canada during deep-sea explorations revealed ancient corals, sea lilies, basket stars, octopuses, prowfish, and numerous species of long-lived rockfish. Since the expedition, thousands of people from across Canada have joined Oceana Canada is calling on government to protect these special places.

The nutrient-rich upwelling from these seamounts attracts species from hundreds of metres above, including tunas, sharks and whales like humpbacks, and seabirds like tufted puffins. By permanently protecting these ecologically important seamounts, Canada is supporting ocean health and helping to rebuild abundant, healthy wild fisheries that coastal communities, our economy and the planet depend on.

Kathryn Moran, President and CEO, Ocean Networks Canada, said “Ocean Networks Canada has been delighted to work together with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Oceana Canada, and British Columbia coastal First Nations to explore and uncover the rich and biodiverse ocean offshore our west coast. This work helped set the stage for delineating Canada’s newest protected area — Tang.ɢ̱wan – ḥačxwiqak – Tsig̱is. This protected area is a key part of ensuring that future generations will inherit a healthy ocean and thriving coastal communities."

Find out more about Oceana Canada’s campaigns at oceana.ca. Oceana’s global efforts to protect critically important habitat has so far resulted in protecting more than 700,000 km2 of the Pacific Ocean.

Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy group dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to ban single-use plastics, end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve the way fisheries are managed and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples, and the federal government to return Canada’s formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada’s oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits, and protect our future. Find out more at www.oceana.ca.

