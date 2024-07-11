Texas-Based Fair Trade Company Matr Boomie is Impacting the Retail Industry

Matr Boomie’s products are not just beautiful gifts, they are also a means to create positive change.

The brand's unique pieces, available at national retailers such as Pottery Barn and Macy's, can now be purchased directly on Matr Boomie's website

The growth we've experienced is humbling, and it's a testament to the power of our mission. Matr Boomie is not just a brand; it’s a movement towards positive change in the retail industry.” — Manish Gupta

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matr Boomie, a Texas-based fair trade company, is changing the game in the retail industry by offering gifts that empower artisans in 40+ communities worldwide. Through conscious consumerism, Matr Boomie’s unique fair trade gifts offer a transformative lifeline to over 1,000 artisans, 50% of whom are women and minorities offering them economic stability and growth.

Matr Boomie’s products are not just beautiful gifts, they are also a means to create positive change. Each purchase supports marginalized artisan communities, providing them with a sustainable income that is 25% over market wages. This gives these communities a chance to thrive, improve their livelihoods, and gain better access to healthcare and education.

The company’s commitment to fair trade is reflected in their diverse product collections. Described by the brand as “handcrafted goodness,” Matr Boomie designs products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also ethically produced. From handcrafted jewelry to intricately designed home decor, each piece tells a unique story of tradition, creativity, and resilience.

Matr Boomie's collections are designed to be timeless yet trendy, blending traditional techniques such as block printing, wood carving, and metal work with modern design elements. The result is a collection of pieces that are distinctive, functional, and stylish. The brand's unique pieces, available at national retailers such as Pottery Barn and Macy's, are a testament to their success and growing influence in the retail industry.

"We started Matr Boomie with a vision to create a bridge between the rich artisanal traditions of India and the western market," says Manish Gupta, founder of Matr Boomie. "The growth we've experienced is humbling, and it's a testament to the power of our mission. Matr Boomie is not just a brand; it’s a movement towards positive change in the retail industry."

In addition to supporting skilled artisans, Matr Boomie is also committed to environmental sustainability. The company honors the planet by using sustainable materials in their products and implementing eco-friendly processes in their manufacturing. This makes every Matr Boomie gift not just a joy to receive, but a conscious choice to support sustainable practices. Furthermore, 15% of Matr Boomie's revenue is reinvested into the artisan communities they partner with. This means that every purchase contributes to a cycle of continuous growth and development for these communities.

Matr Boomie's approach to business is a shining example of how commerce can be a powerful force for good. By choosing fair trade gifts that give back, consumers are not just buying a product; they are becoming part of a global movement to create a fairer, more equitable world.

For more information about Matr Boomie and their fair trade gifts, visit www.matrboomie.com.

About Matr Boomie: Matr Boomie is a Texas-based fair trade company that partners with artisans in 40+ communities worldwide to produce handcrafted, sustainable gifts. By promoting conscious consumerism, Matr Boomie empowers marginalized communities, provides economic stability, and fosters sustainable growth. Selected products are available at national retailers such as Pottery Barn and Macy's.