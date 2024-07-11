Fields Injury Law to Sponsor Annual James J. Hill Days Festival

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fields Injury Law, a leading personal injury firm based in Minnetonka, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of this year’s James J. Hill Days festival. The charity event will take place over the weekend following Labor Day in September, continuing a cherished tradition that honors one of Minnesota’s most influential historical figures, James J. Hill.

Since 1975, the James J. Hill Days festival has been a cornerstone of the Wayzata community. This annual celebration pays tribute to James J. Hill, the former owner of the Great Northern Railroad Company and the visionary builder of Wayzata’s iconic train depot in 1906. Hill’s contributions were instrumental in transforming Wayzata into the vibrant tourist destination and welcoming community it is today. The festival, a highlight of Lake Minnetonka’s social calendar, has consistently been recognized with the “Best Of” Lake Minnetonka award for its exceptional community spirit and festive atmosphere.

Fields Injury Law is honored to sponsor this historic event, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and support.

“As a personal injury law firm deeply rooted in the Minnetonka community, we are thrilled to sponsor James J. Hill Days and contribute to its legacy of bringing people together,” said Attorney Steve Fields, founder of Fields Injury Law. “This festival not only celebrates our local history but also embodies the values of community and togetherness that we at Fields Injury Law hold dear. Our involvement is a wonderful opportunity to support local initiatives and connect with the residents we serve.”

The festival, which has been a beloved tradition for 50 years, promises a weekend filled with joy and camaraderie. Highlights will include live music, artisan markets, a grand parade, and the much-anticipated fireworks display.

Fields Injury Law invites everyone in the Minnetonka and Wayzata areas to join them in celebrating James J. Hill Days.

For more information about Fields Injury Law and their sponsorship of the James J. Hill Days festival, please visit FieldsInjuryLaw.com.

About Fields Injury Law

Fields Injury Law is a personal injury firm based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive legal services to injury victims in need. With a commitment to justice and community engagement, Fields Injury Law strives to make a difference both in and out of the courtroom.