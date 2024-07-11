Laredo Field Office CBP advises traveling public of new dog importation requirement to take effect on Aug. 1

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Laredo Field Office management is advising the traveling public that a new requirement implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention governing the importation of dogs will take effect nationwide on Aug. 1 and for those who may be traveling internationally with a dog to prepare accordingly.

“As the summer travel season begins to hit full stride, we wanted to advise the traveling public of this new CDC requirement impacting the importation of dogs that is slated to take effect on Aug. 1 so the public can plan their travel accordingly,” said Director, Field Operations Donald Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “Although it is a new CDC requirement, it is our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists that are tasked with ensuring compliance with this new requirement.”

On May 13, 2024, CDC published its new dog importation regulations; available on the Federal Register. The Rule will not go into effect until August 1st after the temporary suspension ceases on July 31st. More information can be found at www.cdc.gov/dogtravel. CBP encourages the public to utilize the website to access CDC’s new DogBot tool to determine what rules apply to your dog based on the dates of travel and where your dog is traveling from.

For example, a dog originating from Mexico and which has not visited a rabies high-risk country in the last six months will need to meet the following requirements: It will need to be at least 6 months old AND have an International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip at the time of travel, AND:

The documents required for the dog to enter the United States include: A CDC Dog Import Form receipt AND One of the following documents (note: any documentation that is not from the United States must be completed in the country where the dog's travel originates) Certification of Foreign Rabies Vaccination and Microchip form endorsed by an official veterinarian of the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog has been located; AND EITHER (1) a valid rabies serology titer OR (2) veterinary records (including the microchip number) for the dog in that country rabies-free or low-risk for the previous 6 months. The form must be completed within 30 days before arrival to the United States; OR Certification of U.S.-issued Rabies Vaccination form endorsed by USDA before dog departed the United States; OR Valid USDA-endorsed export health certificate that EITHER (1) Is for the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog's return itinerary originated (the form will only be valid for 30 days and one U.S. entry if it does not contain rabies vaccination information) OR (2) Documents a valid (unexpired) rabies vaccination administered in the United States (the form will be valid for the duration of the rabies vaccination (1 or 3 years)); OR Certification of Dog Arriving from DMRVV-free or Low-Risk Country form endorsed by an official veterinarian in the exporting country; AND valid rabies serology titer OR veterinary records (including microchip number) for the dog in that dog rabies-free or low-risk country for the previous six months; OR Foreign export certificate that documents the dog is at least six months of age and its ISO-compatible microchip number, and has been certified by an official veterinarian of the exporting country; AND veterinary records (including microchip number) for the dog from the exporting dog rabies-free or low-risk country for the previous six months.



Please find more information at From August 1 Onward: What your Dog Needs to Enter the United States

The new regulation is an effort to expedite and standardize the process at arrival as required documentation is to be gathered prior to arrival. Travelers can utilize the CBP One mobile application when available, to declare their pets prior to arrival at the port of entry. Providing advance information and scheduling appointments may expedite travelers’ CBP clearance upon arrival.

