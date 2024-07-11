Nicolet Law Dives into Partnership with Local Conservationist to Preserve Waterways

HUDSON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the shores of the St. Croix River, Nicolet Law is diving into a new social media partnership! Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is officially partnering with social media personality and conservationist Ed the Diver to assist in his mission to keep the Midwest’s waterways clean.

Ed Bieber, known across social media platforms as Ed the Diver, was raised on a farm in Lena, Wisconsin and from an early age has been a lover of the outdoors, specifically passionate about being on the water. After long hours of work on the farm, his family would often head out to local beaches and lakes to waterski, fish, and swim, which only strengthened that passion. Today, Bieber works tirelessly to clean and preserve the waterways of the Midwest for future generations to enjoy, just as he has his entire life.

What started as a mission to save his fishing lures eventually turned into a passion project, which then turned into a full-time job. While donning a pair of waiters to reclaim lures lost to snags, Bieber discovered just how much fishing line and other debris had been piling up under the water. He soon began diving with a simple mask and holding his breath, which eventually evolved into scuba diving. Today, he is the owner of Bieber’s Underwater Recovery LLC, helping customers retrieve lost rings, phones, and more.

As Midwesterners, the staff at Nicolet Law have many fond memories of the hours spent fishing, swimming, and just spending time on the water. Because of those memories, they share Ed’s passion to ensure that the local waterways and lakes remain clean and safe for future generations. Attorney Russell Nicolet is personally connected to this partnership, stating “I grew up on the rivers and lakes across Wisconsin, and I am excited to be a part of helping Ed make them better for future generations.”

One of Nicolet Law’s core pillars is “we care about our community.” They believe that Ed perfectly embodies that principle in his clean-up efforts, evidenced by his drive to consistently find ways to more effectively do his job and the way he shares that passion with the world via social media.

Nicolet Law is proud to join forces with Ed the Diver on his mission to preserve the natural beauty of the Midwest’s waterways. “I’m excited to work with Nicolet Law because [after talking with Russell] his passion for the environment, helping others, and safety touched my heart,” said Bieber. “I’m excited to create a partnership that makes people aware of the need to keep the waterways clean. Anybody can help, it’s easy.”

As the diving season continues, viewers can keep an eye out for the iconic Nicolet Law beard on Ed’s water vessel in his videos and on his truck as he travels the Midwest. Ed is currently touring the Midwest, making stops across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Northern Illinois. Already, Bieber says he’s received positive feedback on the Nicolet Law partnership and is excited to continue supporting the company. “I love what the company stands for, and I’m excited to work together to inspire others to keep our waterways clean.”

For more information about Nicolet Law's partnership with the Ed the Diver, please visit NicoletLaw.com.

About Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers:

Nicolet Law is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for folks and families injured through no fault of their own in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. With a team of experienced attorneys, Nicolet Law provides comprehensive legal representation and personalized support to clients in their pursuit of justice.