Steubenville Human Trafficking Operation Ends in Arrest of 10 Seeking to Buy Sex

(STEUBENVILLE, Ohio) — Ten men from three states who attempted to buy sex were arrested this week during an undercover human trafficking operation in Steubenville, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson announced today.

“Sex isn’t for sale in Ohio – so be prepared to face charges if you come into our state to solicit it,” Yost said. “I commend Chief Anderson for working with our task force and urge other agencies to follow his lead and join our fight against human trafficking.”

The sting, held on July 9 and 10, was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, whose expertise was sought by the Steubenville Police Department. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Harriet Tubman Movement also assisted with the task force’s operation.

“These types of investigations take significant time and effort to plan and execute, and this operation would not have been possible without the assistance of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force,” Chief Anderson said. “This is a great example of the cooperation that exists between law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Ohio.”

The men arrested for seeking to buy sex are:

Shawn Anderson, 40, Follansbee, West Virginia

Jacob Canterbury, 52, Follansbee, West Virginia

Eric Coleman, 49, Wheeling, West Virginia

Ronald DiCarlo, Jr., 57, Mingo Junction, Ohio

Sean Finsley,45, Weirton, West Virginia

Andrew Perry, 45, Bellaire, Ohio

Daniel Smith, 38, Steubenville, Ohio

David Thomas, 35, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania

Michael Virgin, 36, White Oak, Pennsylvania

Frank Wiles, 52, Smithfield, Pennsylvania

Those arrested variously reported their occupations as nurse, steelworker, construction worker, culinary supervisor, machine worker and coal miner. They were charged with solicitation and/or possession of criminal tools.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The task force includes representatives from the Austintown Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Investigative Unit, East Palestine Police Department, Adult Parole Authority and Salem Police Department.



–30–



MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417