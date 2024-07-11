Verizon Business #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Internet Service

For the 6th year in a row, small businesses agree that Verizon Business’ Internet Service is the best, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses run on connectivity: over half of small businesses added or upgraded their business internet service last year in a recent Verizon Business survey. Which is why small business owners need their business internet experience to be seamless, and based on six key factors (performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; billing; digital account management; and customer service), they have named Verizon Business Small Business Internet as #1 in customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study.



This achievement, based on responses from more than 1,735 U.S. small businesses, defined as businesses with 1-19 employees, underscores Verizon Business’ commitment to the customer experience.

“Verizon Business being ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for Small Business Internet by J.D. Power for the sixth consecutive year is an honor,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets & SaaS, Verizon Business. “This recognition is a testament to our work and dedication to ensuring our customers thrive. Verizon Business is deeply committed to the SMB community and this is another milestone moment that shows we are doing right by our customers."

For more information on Verizon’s Small Business Internet Solutions, including Fios and Fixed Wireless Access, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/internet/ .

