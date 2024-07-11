Red Meat Lover's Club Hosts Charity 'Meating' at New York Prime Steakhouse Boca Raton

Red Meat Lover's Club David Ogman and Evan Darnell | Credit Rachael Gannon Operating Partner Nick Wood and Evan Darnell | Credit Rachael Gannon RMLC "Meating" | Credit Rachael Gannon

Event Raised More than $50,000 for the Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation to Save 8-Year-Old’s Life

We were honored to work with David and Stacey to host this event for their son. Jordan’s rare neuro genetic disease needs immediate funding now. It will take our whole village to help find this cure.” — Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club