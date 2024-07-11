Red Meat Lover's Club Hosts Charity 'Meating' at New York Prime Steakhouse Boca Raton
Red Meat Lover's Club
Event Raised More than $50,000 for the Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation to Save 8-Year-Old’s Life
We were honored to work with David and Stacey to host this event for their son. Jordan’s rare neuro genetic disease needs immediate funding now. It will take our whole village to help find this cure.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC), a South Florida-based business dining club, hosted a charity dinner on July 9 at New York Prime Steakhouse in Boca Raton. The “Meating” raised more than $50,000 for the Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation, which was created by David and Stacey Ogman to save the 8-year-old’s life after being diagnosed with TECPR2, a rare, fatal genetic brain disorder. The goal of the foundation is to raise both awareness and funds to find a cure for the disease, which currently has no way of being treated.
— Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club
The event featured all-you-can-eat prime beef and both live and silent auctions. The Red Meat Lover's Club frequently works with South Florida charities to host "meatings" that serve as fundraisers for a good cause.
“We were honored to work with David and Stacey to host this event for their son,” said Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club. “Jordan’s rare neuro genetic disease needs immediate funding now. It will take our whole village to help find this cure.”
The Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation
The Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation was created to save 7-year-old Jordan Avi Orgman’s life by his parents, David and Stacey Ogman. After years of struggling and delayed development, Jordan was diagnosed with TECPR2, a fatal, neurodegenerative, debilitating, genetic disease and the clock is ticking. Saving the lives of Jordan and the other children with TECPR2 can potentially lead to breakthroughs for other neurodegenerative diseases of the brain. TECPR2 and many well-known neurodegenerative diseases of the brain—such as ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s-are suspected to share a commonality of failure, impairment, and/or abnormalities of the autophagy (the body’s way of cleaning out damaged cells in order to regenerate newer, healthier cells) process. To learn more, visit https://savingjordan.org.
About Red Meat Lover's Club
The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC) is a South Florida-based organization that “exists to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country.” The club frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida. For more information, please visit: https://rmlclub.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn