Par for the Course in Exceptional Dining: Tesoro Club Appoints Executive Chef Christian Vasquez
Tesoro Club, a premier gated golf club community on Florida’s Treasure Coast, has appointed Chef Christian Vasquez as its new Executive Chef
We are thrilled to welcome Chef Christian Vasquez to Tesoro Club. As the premier private golf club community in the Treasure Coast, we provide an elevated dining experience for our members.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesoro Club, a premier gated golf club community on Florida’s Treasure Coast, has appointed Chef Christian Vasquez as its new Executive Chef. Chef Vasquez joins Tesoro Club after a 30-year career with many of the leading clubs in the region, including the Everglades Country Club in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, Mirasol Country Club, The Club at Admirals Cove, Wycliffe Golf & Country Club, and Sailfish Point Country Club on Hutchinson Island.
Chef Christian’s culinary adventure began over 30 years ago when he serendipitously found employment at the Dunes Beach Club in Narragansett, Rhode Island. Since then, his passion, talent and experience have allowed him to master a wide array of culinary styles, embracing classic American, Southern, Italian, Asian, and a unique fusion of Floribbean cuisines. Originally hailing from Guatemala, Chef Christian immigrated to the United States at age 16 and proudly became a US citizen in 2010.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Christian Vasquez to Tesoro Club, working alongside our seasoned culinary team,” said Timothy Jones, managing partner of Tesoro Club. “As the premier private golf club community in the Treasure Coast, we provide an elevated dining experience for our members. Chef Christian will create memorable dining experiences that our members will be proud to share with friends and family.”
Chef Vasquez said, “I am so excited to join the talented team at Tesoro Club and I’m especially looking forward to providing our members with an exceptional culinary experience. Tesoro Club is growing, thriving, and attracting new members and I’m so happy to be a part of this community.”
Tesoro Club has experienced a rebirth and booming sales over the last two years, recently welcoming four signature luxury home builders: AR Homes - Beachland Homes Corp., Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes, and Janssen Custom Home Builders, as well as builders Toll Brothers and WCI Communities. Tesoro offers single family homes in a wide range of sizes, from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet, with prices ranging from $650,000 to over $3.5 million.
Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened in 2022 after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Cognizant Classic Open Qualifier.
The Tesoro Club’s new ownership team is led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, offering exceptional real estate and an unmatched private club experience. Read more about the team here.
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, nine Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a resort-style junior Olympic heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
For more information on membership, please call 772-345-4000. To inquire about available real estate, please call or 772-345-4050 or visit the community’s Welcome Center, open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com for more information.
