UPDATE – Seeking Sensational New Flavours this Summer? Denny’s Canada has you Covered

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new month means exciting new updates to the Denny’s Canada Summer Feature Menu series. Newly launched on Wednesday 26th June, guests will be treated to a choice of brand-new handheld dishes such as the Smoky BLT&E (new), Spicy Brisket Melt (new), and Bacon Obsession Burger (new). The flavourful Sweet Cream Cold Brew (classic) and Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies (new) will also be available for selection.









For over 70 years, Denny’s Restaurants has been a place where people can come in, sit down and connect. The beloved brand has affectionately become known as a place within the community where you can have “the usual” or try something new. Releasing new seasonal features allows Denny’s to take advantage of quality and seasonality, while constantly working to evolve their menu. Guests can enjoy fulfilling, flavoursome dishes that are current and exciting but can also have all the comfort of Denny’s diner classics.

“Our team is focussed on delivering a great guest experience at Denny’s with both new and classic offerings to match the seasons,” shares Ron Cecillon, Managing Director, Denny's Canada & Northland Signature Restaurants. “Our latest Feature Menu includes delicious new sandwiches for summertime with the same great quality and value our guests know and love.”













To find the full list of dishes available on Denny’s latest seasonal feature menu launch and the participating locations, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/feature-menu/.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Vancouver-based Dencan Restaurants Inc. currently owns and operates 59 Denny’s Restaurants across Canada and is owned by Northland Properties Corporation. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

