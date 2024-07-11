ZenoVerse Wellness Group, Inc. Partners with Hello Tractor for its Organic Farmers Global Social Impact Initiative
Hello Tractor, ZenoVerse Wellness Group Inc., and Proficiencia Holdings Limited have formed a strategic partnership to mechanize organic farmers globally.
Dr. Stephanie Ardrey, CEO of ZenoVerse Wellness Group expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to enhance agricultural technology and support farmers in need of tractor services.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello Tractor, ZenoVerse Wellness Group Inc., and Proficiencia Holdings Limited have formed a strategic partnership to support the global mechanization of organic farming. This collaboration leverages each organization's strengths to enhance agricultural technology and provide tractor services to farmers in need. Our goal is to have farmers register today to connect with like-minded farmers and access valuable resources for their organic farming journey.
— Dr. Stephanie Ardrey
We invite farmers in the USA and Caribbean to join our community at www.OrganicFarmersGlobal.com.
By registering, you can showcase your farm's unique profile, including:
• Your Harvest
• Share details about the organic crops you cultivate
• Highlight any specialty or heirloom varieties
• Your Equipment assets and needs
Join us in building a network of organic farmers, fostering knowledge exchange, and promoting sustainable agriculture across the USA and Caribbean.
Key aspects of the partnership include:
1. Hello Tractor's innovative platform connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers, making mechanized farming more accessible and affordable.
2. ZenoVerse Wellness Group, led by CEO Dr. Stephanie Ardrey, formed the Organic Farmers Global social impact initiative, aimed at training and developing 10 million farmers while fostering generational wealth creation.
3. The partnership expands Hello Tractor's reach to include the Caribbean and USA markets, in addition to its existing presence in African countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda.
4. Proficiencia Holdings Limited contributes its expertise in fleet management and maintenance.
5. The collaboration aims to improve fleet profitability and tractor services managed by ZenoVerse and Proficiencia.
6. Hello Tractor will provide its technology at agreed prices, while ZenoVerse and Proficiencia will manage and develop farmers and booking agents through the Hello Tractor app.
This partnership aligns with Hello Tractor's mission to revolutionize farming practices and fuel economic empowerment through digital financing for smallholders. By combining Hello Tractor's technology with ZenoVerse's global organic farming network and Proficiencia's fleet management expertise, the collaboration aims to significantly impact agricultural productivity, potentially tripling harvests and reducing costs for smallholder farmers.
The initiative also supports Hello Tractor's evolution from "power to the people" to "productivity and profits to the people," focusing on growing farmer productivity and profitability (Hello Tractor). This partnership represents a significant step towards transforming organic farming practices worldwide and making agriculture more attractive and lucrative for the next generation of farmers.
ZenoVerse Wellness Group, Inc. (ZVWG) first resorts in Jamaica are the 420Wellness brands which operate at the intersection of Wellness Tourism, Authentic "location-based" experiences, and Medical Tourism solutions. Akin to other hotel operators, with the focus of the MediSpaTelTM wellness resorts asset class, programmed for body and soul maintenance requirements aimed at producing longevity outcomes for members. ZenoVerse is launching 420Wellness, Amani Haba, and Turqwasz Villas brands in Jamica, Africa, and Italy. The first locations for each brand are in Jamaica with other markets coming soon.
Hello Tractor (https://www.hellotractor.com) founded in 2014, is helping illuminate one path: By cutting down on the labor and the drudgery long associated with farming, they’re making it more attractive and more lucrative for the next generation (Forbes). The tractor is agriculture's power source. With rapid urbanization and aging farm populations, the need for supplemental power to ensure timely cultivation is mission-critical for the industry's success. The first 10 years of Hello Tractor focused on proving that tractor power can be made affordable through collaborative consumption and technology. According to Jehiel Oliver, CEO, "Now, we're entering the next phase: growing farmer productivity and profitability. We're evolving from "power to the people" to "productivity and profits to the people." Our hubs serve as a launchpad for solutions through partnerships, accelerating Africa's agricultural transformation.
Proficiencia (https://proservicemobile.com) "Our mission is to provide reliable, efficient and customer-centric field service solutions to businesses and consumers" We are a developing provider of field service management solutions for businesses or brands. Our system focuses on inspections, diagnostics, maintenance, repair and installations operations. Our solutions are designed to help businesses outsource their field service management operations and improve their operational efficiency.
Dr. Stephanie Ardrey
ZenoVerse Wellness Group Inc
+1 949-258-4341
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Hello Tractor Jehiel Oliver, CEO