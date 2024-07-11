Investment Group Under NDA in Talks to Expand Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) to New Jersey

Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) commissioner Janice Masters has confirmed that the league has initiated the process of awarding an 18th franchise to New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC ) has declared its intention to add a new team for the 2025 season in The Garden State of New Jersey. Following the awarding of a franchise to Chicago last September, the league is now actively engaged in discussions with a New Jersey-based investment group.

"We launched the process officially months before the 2024 Championship Weekend and have active due diligence ongoing as we speak," stated WNFC Commissioner Janice Masters.

According to Masters, the decision on the league’s 18th franchise expansion spot will prioritize ownership resources and facilities support over market destination. "We can be more open-minded and flexible about the market while focusing on the quality of ownership in terms of values, finances, and facilities for games and events," she emphasized.

In addition to the expansion efforts, the WNFC is currently in the process of raising a seed round of $1.5 million. Several existing franchises are also considering new or additional ownership opportunities.

Email NewJersey@wnfcfootball.com for interest and more details about the New Jersey franchise.

The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional women’s football league with a mission to accelerate financial equity for women and girls through the power of football. The WNFC is committed to empowering women both on and off the field through sportsmanship, education, and community involvement.

WNFC is the most competitive and provocative women’s football league in the world. Featuring 17 teams across the US, with players from 20+ countries, the WNFC is a thrilling sports property that combines football and entertainment with a commitment to equity, inclusion, and social responsibility. The WNFC was founded by Odessa “OJ” Jenkins, CEO of Bonfire Women.