How is Your Organization Observing Minority Mental Health Month?

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each July, we reflect on the importance of mental health in communities of color during Bebe Campbell Moore Minority Mental Health Month. Too often, people of color bear an exceedingly heavy burden while also battling stigmas around mental health and a lack of access to mental health care. Last month, The Chicago School reinforced its commitment to advancing mental well-being for communities of color by attending the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) and Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) conferences.



For women in public service, it is especially challenging to pause, evaluate, and share the distinct challenges they face while in public office and the effects on their mental health. Nadia Rojas-Jones, EdD, Professor of Marriage & Family Therapy and Associate Director of Community Partnerships at The Chicago School, participated in a panel discussion—“Empowering Latina Leaders: Navigating Mental Health Challenges in Public Office”—with Honorable Nora E. Vargas, Supervisor of San Diego County, Honorable California State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, and Honorable Michelle De La Isla, Former Mayor of Topeka, Kansas, and CEO of Hack Diversity. The engaging dialogue covered best practices for Latinas to observe self-care and included discussions on maintaining mental wellness while fulfilling their responsibilities as public-facing leaders.

The theme of this year's HIP conference—“Corazón y Poder: Unleashing Our Power”—was exemplified by the attendees and sessions throughout the week. Held this year in Chicago, participants had the chance to share the transformational power and progress of trust-based philanthropy, spotlight marginalized and underfunded LGBTQIA+ communities, and travel for site visits that addressed health, the environment, and the arts. Lance Garrison, Ph.D., Dean, College of Professional Psychology at The Chicago School, presented “Stress Management: A Guide for Those Who Eat Stress for Breakfast” at the conference's opening, offering a comprehensive exploration into managing daily stress effectively.

“The Chicago School's continued support of organizations such as NALEO and HIP speaks to the diversity of our student body and the cities we call home for our many campuses,” remarked Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School. “This Minority Health Month, please be reminded that we all play a major role in advancing mental health care and access for the most vulnerable communities. Organizations have a responsibility to build stronger and healthier communities.”

