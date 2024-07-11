Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer Delivers Remarks at the United Nation’s 2024 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Thank you, Mr. Chair.

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, today I affirm the United States’ commitment to advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16), to provide access to justice for all, and to build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

In the United States, access to justice remains out of reach for far too many people. Legal help for critical needs like housing and education is often elusive. This challenge, which I know many of us face, is why Attorney General Garland has identified pursuing access to justice as an urgent task.

It is also why the Attorney General reinvigorated the Office for Access to Justice, directing it to fulfill vital Presidential mandates, including assisting with SDG 16 implementation. The Office directs the White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable, a collaboration of 28 federal agencies that is strengthening federal programs to address basic human needs.

Improved data collection is also critical to advancing equal access to justice. In line with SDG 16, the Department of Justice is now piloting the first civil legal needs survey in the United States, expanding data on justice gaps across the civil legal system.

The Department of Justice is also strengthening access to legal assistance, including for those in prison. We are using people-centered practices to promote accessibility and reduce the criminalization of poverty.

Yet much more is required. Almost 10 years ago, the Sustainable Development Goals were launched to build a future where no one is left behind. Since that time, we have seen commitment to this mission across our country.

For example, as President of the Conference of the State Parties to the UN Convention Against Corruption, the United States is prioritizing multistakeholder approaches to counter corruption, which can hinder access to justice.

To further collaboration on SDG 16, the Department of Justice will connect leaders and experts to generate knowledge and inspire action to close justice gaps in the United States. The United States will also continue to share practices with members of the Justice Action Coalition.

We are clear eyed about the challenges ahead. Yet, more than ever before, we are leading innovative efforts to fulfill the core mission of SDG 16: to recognize the inherent dignity of every human being and advance inclusion for all.

Thank you, Mr. Chair.