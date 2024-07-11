The Big Biscuit Bakes Up Bigger, Better Job Opportunities In Fayetteville
All-American breakfast and lunch franchise now hiring for various positionsFAYETTEVILLE, AR, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Biscuit®, a modern All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept known for their classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is on the rise and looking for team members to support their first restaurant in Arkansas. The flagship Fayetteville location is slated to open in August 2024 and will be located at 2985 N. College Ave. The Big Biscuit is in the people business first and is looking for individuals who want to create the best experience for guests.
The Big Biscuit offers part-time and full-time hourly positions including team members and management with competitive pay, comprehensive benefit programs, flexible scheduling, career advancement opportunities and team member discounts. Apply in-person at the Fayetteville hiring site or online.
“We are thrilled to be opening in Arkansas and looking for passionate team members to join us,” said Terry Sims, Fayetteville Franchise Owner of The Big Biscuit®. “Our goal is to create the best breakfast and lunch experience for the community, and we know we need great people to help us. That’s why we offer competitive pay and a fun working environment for our team members. We look forward to growing our brand and bringing in like-minded people to be part of our expansion.”
The Big Biscuit is an All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept focusing on freshly prepared, classic comfort food consistently served with generous portions in a family-friendly environment. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is an innovative, adaptive, community-centric, and modern brand that creates excellent guest experiences defined by genuine hometown hospitality, emphasizing old-school breakfast and lunch favorites incorporating creative twists.
To learn more apply visit https://bigbiscuit.com/careers or email fayettevillebigbiscuit@gmail.com for support.
About The Big Biscuit®
The Big Biscuit is a modern All-American Breakfast and Lunch franchise concept. Founded in 2000, It thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer guests what they want and crave. The brand serves generous portions of freshly prepared comfort food favorites with a creative twist, all accompanied by friendly smiles bigger than their freshly baked biscuits. Each location offers all-day breakfast and lunch options with dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids’ menus, and bundle ordering.
The Big Biscuit is also BIG on community. The company strives to be good neighbors and is committed to helping their communities one biscuit at a time.
Learn more at https://bigbiscuit.com, or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.
The Big Biscuit … Don’t mess with breakfast!
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com