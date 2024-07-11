Water and Sanitation urges Gauteng to conserve water, despite stable IVRs this week

Gauteng urged to conserve water, despite stable IVRs this week

The IVRS was in good shape this week despite a moderate water level decrease.

In the current week, the IVRS slightly declined from 83.2% to 82.7% from the previous week. During the same period a year ago, it was 97.4%.

Water levels dropped at the Vaal Dam this week. From 53.1% last week, to 52.3% this week. Vaal Dam's level was 92.4% last year.

Bloemhof Dam followed suit with a decline from 91.7% last week to 91.1% this week. A year ago, the dam level was slightly higher at 101.8%.

Water levels at Grootdraai Dam also declined from last week's 88.3% to this week's 87.7%. In the same period last year, Grootdraai had a higher level of 94.0%.

Sterkfontein Dam saw a minor dip in water levels this week after holding steady for a few weeks. Sterkfontein dipped from 99.0% last week to 98.8% this week. Last year, it floated at 101.0%.

The levels of the Lesotho dams, Mohale and Katse, remained in excellent condition this week despite both experiencing a miner decline.

The Katse Dam saw a slight decline this week, dropping from 80.2% last week to 78.8%% this week. Compared to the same time last year the dam was restful at 94.7%.

In the current week, Mohale Dam followed suit with a modest decline from last week’s 101.1% to 89.6%. Last year, it was higher at 101.0%.

DWS continues to encourage Gauteng water users to conserve water. The Department also requests the cooperation of locals to prevent damage to DWS infrastructure.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935