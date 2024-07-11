MEC Bronagh Hammond on schools in Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts remaining closed

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts will remain closed tomorrow, 12 July 2024

Following a meeting with Provincial Disaster Risk Management, a decision has been made to continue the closure of schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts on Friday, 12 July 2024.

All schools in the other education districts are to re-open tomorrow. This means that schools in the Cape Town metro districts, the West Coast Education District, and the Eden and Central Karoo Education District, will be open tomorrow, unless approval has been granted by the Head of Department to specific individual schools to remain closed.

This decision is based on the interests of learner and teacher safety in the Overberg and Cape Winelands Education Districts, particularly with regard to travelling to and from schools. Extensive rainfall has caused widespread damage to roads and flooding, affecting school transport routes. A number of schools have also reported flood damage to their premises.

We have asked that schools in the Overberg and Cape Winelands Education Districts to inform their parents and caregivers of the continued closure tomorrow. These schools will reopen on Monday, 15 July 2024, unless communicated otherwise.

Parents can use the “Find my School” search finder to confirm if their school falls under these two districts: https://wcedemis.westerncape.gov.za/wced/findaschool.html

217 schools across the province have now reported some form of damage to school infrastructure or disruption. Last night’s heavy rains and strong winds unfortunately contributed towards this figure. 86 cases are regarded as serious and require our attention. Our infrastructure teams are addressing these cases as fast as possible. I am grateful for their continued commitment in these adverse conditions.

I am also very appreciative of the support received from school principals and their management teams in implementing the decision to close schools in some of our districts. Thank you also to all the parents and caregivers for their support.

We do not take the decision to close schools lightly, and have the best interests of our learners and teachers at heart when making these decisions.

Note to editors: please email or WhatsApp Bronagh for a soundbite. Statement and soundbite also available on the WCED media WhatsApp group.

Media Enquiries:

Bronagh Hammond

Email: Bronagh.hammond@westerncape.gov.za