Discover Delicious Vegan Delights in Los Angeles with "Vegan Hunter" - Premiering July 15th on Cpics.tv
Indian American Host Goes Vegan: Discover the Best Vegan Food in Los Angeles with "Vegan Hunter" and Celebrity Guests!GRANADA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cpics.tv, the fast-growing streaming (OTT) platform that offers subscribers South Asian and crossover original and acquired content from independent filmmakers and studios worldwide, is excited to announce the release of their original 10-part series, "Vegan Hunter," on July 15th.
Series Overview: "Vegan Hunter" is hosted by Indian American Mr. Donny Oberoi, who takes viewers on a culinary journey through Southern California, discovering eateries that cater to the growing vegan population. Joining Donny on this delectable expedition are an array of colorful characters who relish in his tasteful selection of dishes prepared by master chefs from around the world.
Guest Stars: The series features notable guests who share their lifestyles and eating habits, adding a pinch of spice and their dose of color to this amazingly sumptuous show.
The guest lineup includes:
Ranjit “Donny” Oberoi: Vegan activist and influencer, pillar in the animal rights community.
Lexi Renee: Vegan influencer, ocean and sea life advocate, hodophile, and deep-sea diver.
Karma Stoned: Social media influencer, pillar in the cannabis industry, and flexitarian.
Jonny Juicer: Vegan juicing expert and health coach with over 300K followers.
Chef Jared Simons: Renowned plant-based endurance athlete and one of the most in-shape chefs in America.
Brandon Brown: Up-and-coming actor known for roles in "Alien Predator" and "Bel-Air."
Chef Charlie Fyffe: Vegan chef passionate about creating a positive vegan culture.
Lisette Sanchez: Los Angeles-based model and fitness enthusiast, showcasing delicious vegan meals.
Eder Lopez: Vice President of the Animal Alliance Network and career activist.
Giulini Wever: Actor, martial artist, and senior instructor with a 3rd-degree black belt.
Zohra Hussein: Fashion model, content creator, and improv actress.
Sarah Mak: Former beauty pageant queen, Med Spa owner, and vegan food blogger known as Miss Kalefornia.
Louca Nicholas “Nikko”: Host of the Natural Effect Podcast and strict alkaline vegan.
Aylar Fetradi: Vegan fitness influencer and bodybuilder.
Jake Garringer: Traveling vegan foodie known as the “Vegan Van Man.”
Carson Herold: Aspiring vegan chef from Iowa.
Don Phan: Vegan activist and entrepreneur focused on creating a cruelty-free and sustainable planet.
Production Team: "Vegan Hunter" is created and directed by Donald Robinson Cole and produced by Joseph Holmes, Mildred Quionnes-Holmes, Donald Robinson Cole, and Gaurav Shah.
Platform: Cpics.tv is a subscription-based streaming platform available worldwide on all major apps.
VEGAN HUNTER Trailer