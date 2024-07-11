Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,752 in the last 365 days.

Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024/25 Treasury Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

National Treasury Budget Vote

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the National Treasury’s Budget Vote in Parliament this week.

The Minister’s speech will focus on the departmental programmes and budget. The Budget Vote will outline the department’s achievements, progress, as well as the annual service delivery commitments reflected in the Annual Performance Plan for the upcoming year, amongst others.

Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:
Date: 12 July 2024
Time: 14:00 – 16:00
Venue: Parliament
The Budget Vote proceedings will be broadcast on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA/
 

You just read:

Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024/25 Treasury Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more