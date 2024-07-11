Submit Release
AEquaPress Announces the Release of Riley Skylar’s “Project 2025: The New Democracy”

Download Riley Skylar's new novel "Project 2025" for free until July 15 to celebrate AOC's achievement.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEquaPress, a publisher dedicated to supporting underrepresented authors, is excited to announce the release of its latest book, “Project 2025: The New Democracy: Our Radical Future In The New Conservative” by acclaimed author Riley Skylar. This impactful novel is now available on the Amazon Kindle Store and through the book's official website. To celebrate the new release, the book is available for a special price of $2.99 until Sunday, July 14, 2024. Additionally, Amazon users with Kindle Select can read the book for free.

Celebrating Diverse Voices

Riley Skylar (they/them), an LGBTQ activist and political writer, brings a unique perspective to their work. Known for their previous books, “Brave Bunny” and “Winnie the Pooh Learns About Choice,” Skylar's latest novel continues to showcase their talent for engaging storytelling that addresses complex social issues.

Skylar acknowledges that the themes in "Project 2025: The New Democracy" are intense and may provoke strong reactions. "The writing aims to start a conversation about important societal issues," Skylar explains. "It's inspired by the challenges people face today. Through AequaPress, I hope to make a difference."

A Message from AEquaPress

Ricky Simmons, CEO of AEquaPress, emphasizes the importance of focusing on the message and content of Skylar's writing. "As a small publisher, we compete with many voices and often have to make practical decisions, like using AI for illustrations due to budget constraints. However, the real focus should be on the critical message Riley is conveying."

Interviews are available by request.

About AEquaPress

AEquaPress is a small publishing company dedicated to supporting underrepresented authors with unique ideas. We believe in the power of diverse voices and strive to bring impactful stories to the forefront.

