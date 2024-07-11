[Latest] Global Automotive Electronics and Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 519,597 Million by 2033 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Automotive Electronics and Software Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 325,128.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 340,734.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 519,597.8 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Harman International Industries Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Electronics and Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Electronic Control Units (ECUs), Sensors, Actuators, Displays, Connectivity Solutions, Software, Others), By Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Infotainment Systems, Powertrain Control Systems, Safety Systems, Body Electronics, Telematics, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Electronics and Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 325,128.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 340,734.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 519,597.8 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033."

Automotive Electronics and Software Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rise of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies is driving the demand for advanced automotive electronics and software. These vehicles require sophisticated electronic control systems, sensors, and software algorithms to enable functions such as autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, and energy management.

Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Growing concerns about road safety and regulatory mandates are fueling the demand for ADAS technologies. These systems rely heavily on sensors, cameras, and software algorithms to provide features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance, contributing to the growth of the automotive electronics market.

Infotainment and Connectivity Solutions: Consumers are increasingly seeking enhanced infotainment and connectivity features in their vehicles, driving the demand for advanced multimedia systems, navigation systems, and connected services. This trend is supported by the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and high-speed internet connectivity, which enable seamless integration with vehicle systems.

Emphasis on Fuel Efficiency and Emissions Reduction: Stringent fuel efficiency regulations and environmental concerns are driving automakers to adopt electronic and software-based solutions to optimize engine performance, reduce emissions, and improve fuel economy. This includes technologies such as engine management systems, hybrid powertrains, and electric vehicle drivetrains, which rely on sophisticated electronics and software algorithms.

Shift towards Digitalization and Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates: Automakers are increasingly embracing digitalization and OTA update capabilities to enhance vehicle functionality, improve user experience, and streamline maintenance processes. This trend requires robust software platforms, cybersecurity measures, and reliable communication networks to facilitate remote software updates, diagnostic checks, and performance optimizations.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration among automotive OEMs, technology companies, and software developers is driving innovation and accelerating the development and adoption of advanced electronics and software solutions in the automotive industry. Strategic partnerships enable companies to leverage complementary expertise, share resources, and accelerate time-to-market for new technologies, contributing to market growth and competitiveness.

Automotive Electronics and Software Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Texas Instruments, a leading semiconductor manufacturer for vehicles, unveiled a new 77-GHz radar sensor capable of detecting objects up to 40% farther away from the vehicle compared to conventional radar sensors, enhancing automotive safety and collision avoidance capabilities.

In 2021, The Volkswagen Group and Microsoft Corporation have teamed up to expedite the advancement of automated driving. This collaboration involves the joint development of an automated driving platform by Volkswagen’s Car Software Organisation and Microsoft, aiming to accelerate innovation in autonomous vehicle technology.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 340,734.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 519,597.8 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 325,128.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Application, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region

Automotive Electronics and Software Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Automotive Electronics and Software Marke t, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting the availability of electronic components and software modules used in automotive manufacturing. Factory closures, transportation restrictions, and workforce shortages disrupted production schedules, leading to delays in vehicle assembly and deployment of new technologies.

Decreased Vehicle Sales: Economic uncertainties and lockdown measures resulted in a significant decline in vehicle sales worldwide, impacting demand for automotive electronics and software. Reduced consumer purchasing power, uncertainty about future mobility needs, and shifting priorities towards essential spending further exacerbated the slowdown in automotive sales and production.

Resumption of Production: As lockdown measures ease and economic activities resume, automotive manufacturers are gradually ramping up production to meet pent-up demand. Restoring normal production levels helps alleviate supply chain constraints and ensures the availability of electronic components and software modules for vehicle assembly.

Focus on Digital Transformation: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the automotive industry, emphasizing the importance of connected and autonomous technologies. Automakers are investing in advanced electronics and software solutions to enhance vehicle connectivity, enable remote diagnostics, and improve the user experience, catering to changing consumer preferences and expectations.

Agile Manufacturing Practices: Automotive OEMs are adopting agile manufacturing practices to adapt to changing market conditions and mitigate future disruptions. Flexibility in production processes, modular assembly lines, and supply chain resilience measures help minimize the impact of unforeseen events and ensure the timely delivery of electronic and software components to meet market demand.

Collaboration and Innovation: Collaboration among automotive stakeholders, technology companies, and government agencies is essential for driving innovation and accelerating recovery in the automotive electronics and software market. Strategic partnerships facilitate knowledge sharing, joint research and development initiatives, and the co-creation of solutions to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Automotive Electronics and Software Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automotive Electronics and Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive Electronics and Software market forward?

What are the Automotive Electronics and Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive Electronics and Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automotive Electronics and Software market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Automotive Electronics and Software Market – Regional Analysis

The Automotive Electronics and Software Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, trends in automotive electronics and software include a strong focus on autonomous driving technologies, with companies investing heavily in research and development. Additionally, there’s a growing demand for connected car features, such as in-vehicle entertainment and navigation systems, driven by consumer preferences for seamless connectivity and enhanced driving experiences.

Europe: In Europe, there’s a notable emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns, leading to increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. Consequently, trends in automotive electronics and software revolve around EV drivetrains, battery management systems, and charging infrastructure development. Additionally, there’s a push towards integrating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to improve road safety and meet stringent regulatory standards.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, trends in automotive electronics and software are influenced by rapid urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and increasing demand for affordable mobility solutions. Key trends include the development of compact and fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as a strong focus on connected car technologies and infotainment systems tailored to the preferences of tech-savvy consumers.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, trends in automotive electronics and software are shaped by diverse factors, including economic conditions, infrastructure development, and regulatory environments. In regions like the Middle East, there’s a focus on luxury vehicles equipped with advanced entertainment and navigation systems. In contrast, in parts of Latin America and Africa, trends lean towards cost-effective vehicles with basic connectivity features and aftermarket upgrades.

List of the prominent players in the Automotive Electronics and Software Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Harman International Industries Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Others

The Automotive Electronics and Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Sensors

Actuators

Displays

Connectivity Solutions

Software

Others

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Infotainment Systems

Powertrain Control Systems

Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Telematics

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Hybrid Vehicles

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

