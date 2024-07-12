Submit Release
Cedar Point Health Announces Relocation of Grand Junction Urgent Care Center to State-of-the-Art Clifton Facility

Cedar Point Health of Colorado

Clifton Cedar Point Health Urgent Care Center

Cedar Point Health is moving its Grand Junction Urgent Care to 569 32 Road #12 in Clifton, effective the end of July.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cedar Point Health Grand Junction Urgent Care Center, located at 2454 Hwy 6 and 50 Suite 104, Grand Junction, CO, will be closing this location in July.

"We are excited to announce that all patients will now be welcomed at our Clifton Cedar Point Health Urgent Care Center, located at 569 32 Road #12, Grand Junction, CO 81504. This move ensures that our patients continue to receive top-tier urgent care in a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet all your healthcare needs. The same dedicated team of healthcare professionals will be there to provide exceptional care, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the high standards you've come to expect from Cedar Point Health.

Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals will continue to provide the same high-quality, compassionate care you have come to trust. The move to the Clifton location ensures a seamless transition and enhances our ability to deliver top-tier medical services. Patients can expect the same commitment to excellence.

We understand the importance of continuity in healthcare, and our staff is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for all our patients. We look forward to welcoming you to our new location and continuing to serve the Grand Junction community with the highest standards of urgent care. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

