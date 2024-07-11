Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon

CANADA, November 7 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of New Zealand as both a friend and partner to Canada. He welcomed New Zealand as an Indo-Pacific partner to NATO and underscored that co-operation between NATO and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region is essential in addressing emerging threats in various domains. The two leaders also discussed the importance of joint efforts on combating foreign interference.

The prime ministers discussed the ongoing need for close collaboration and co-ordination in addressing global crises, such as the situation in the Middle East. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression, including by deepening collaboration through the recently announced flagship projects between NATO and Indo-Pacific partners.

The prime ministers also discussed their shared commitment to advancing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Prime Minister Trudeau also underscored his support for the Canadian dairy sector and reiterated that recent dispute resolution findings have reinforced the legitimacy of our supply management system.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Luxon highlighted the importance of the NATO Alliance in upholding global peace and security. They agreed to remain in close contact and to continue to work together to advance shared bilateral interests, including maintaining Canada and New Zealand’s strong momentum on upholding the rules-based international order and addressing common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.