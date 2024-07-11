Statement by the Prime Minister on an agreement-in-principle reached between Canada and the United States on the Columbia River Treaty

CANADA, November 7 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on an agreement-in-principle reached between Canada and the United States on the Columbia River Treaty:

“Canada and the United States have always been steadfast partners when it comes to protecting our shared waters. Today, in Washington, D.C., I’m proud to reaffirm this partnership through an agreement-in-principle reached between our two countries on the modernization of the Columbia River Treaty.

“For more than 50 years, the Columbia River Treaty has played a crucial role in reducing flood damage and providing clean energy to millions of households, businesses, and industries in both of our countries. Today’s announcement is the result of extensive negotiations between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States. Canada’s negotiating team is a partnership between the federal government, the Province of British Columbia, the Ktunaxa, the Secwépemc, and the Syilx Okanagan Nations. This agreement-in-principle is the result of extensive engagement, notably with Indigenous and local communities, to ensure that all interests are heard, represented, and addressed.

“The agreement-in-principle is a major milestone that will enable us to now update the Treaty, ensuring continued flood risk management and co-operation on hydropower for the Columbia River and incorporating important provisions not considered in the original agreement, such as ecosystem health and Indigenous cultural values. The modernized Treaty will reduce flood risk in communities, advance Indigenous priorities, and promote clean energy goals.

“The agreement-in-principle is an important step on our path to renew the Columbia River Treaty and to advance our Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. Together with the United States, we reaffirm our historic alliance, steadfast friendship, and commitment to making life better for people on both sides of our shared border – and to building a more free, equitable, secure, and prosperous world for everyone.”