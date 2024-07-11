Tevogen Bio Issues Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Recent Achievements, Growth Plans, and Consideration of a Potential Share Buyback

WARREN, N.J., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holding Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, today released a letter to stockholders highlighting recent achievements, growth plans, and consideration of a potential share buyback.



Letter to Stockholders

We are pleased to share our progress and next steps that underscore our commitment to advancing science to benefit patients and physicians while supporting our stockholder’s investment.

Our lead product candidate TVGN 489, an investigational allogeneic SARS-CoV-2 specific Cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) immunotherapy, is progressing for the treatment of acute COVID-19 in vulnerable cancer patients. Phase I clinical trial results of TVGN 489, have recently been published by Blood Advances, a peer reviewed journal. A trial aimed at identifying genetic characteristics, potentially leading to Long COVID, has been prepared and could serve as a basis for a later treatment trial.

As an oncology company, we continue to advance in the development of treatments for virally induced cancers including TVGN 920 for cervical cancer, TVGN 960 for mouth and throat cancer, and TVGN 930 for EBV-associated lymphomas. The annual incidence of these types of cancers reaches approximately one million cases in the United States.

For insight from our R&D leadership we encourage you to watch our recent Nasdaq Live from Marketsite interview. The broadcast can be seen at Tevogen Bio: The Next Frontier of Medicine | Nasdaq.

We are also happy to share that since its inception, Tevogen.AI has made strides in its mission to enhance drug discovery through predictive modeling.

We continue to emphasize our achievements, highlighting that our cost-effective business model has been instrumental in driving this level of progress. Independent equity research has initiated coverage echoing this sentiment.

In light of recent stock performance, we understand the concerns some of you may have regarding Tevogen Bio's current share price. We are acutely aware of the situation and our commitment to improving stockholder value remains steadfast. We are considering available options, including the potential for a share repurchase, to enhance the value of your investment.

“We remain committed to transparency and open communication with our stockholders. We believe that our ongoing efforts and strategic initiatives will position Tevogen Bio for sustained growth and success. Thank you for your continued trust and support,” commented Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO, Tevogen Bio.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

