Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,956 in the last 365 days.

Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces a change to the sub-management of FDP Canadian Dividend Equity Portfolio

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“FDP”), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of FDP Canadian Dividend Equity Portfolio (the “Fund”), announces the withdrawal of Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd as sub-manager of a portion of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund’s assets are managed in part by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., as portfolio sub-manager, whereas FDP continues to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund’s assets, as portfolio manager of the Fund.

About Professionals’ Financial
Professionals’ Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals’ Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals’ Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

Visit the Professionals’ Financial website at: www.fprofessionnels.com/en/.

Source: Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc.

Information:  Mr. François Leblanc, CFA
  Director, Manager of Managers and Portfolio Optimization, Investments
  Professionals’ Financial
  2 Complexe Desjardins
  East Tower – 31st Floor, P. O. Box 1116
  Montréal, Québec H5B 1C2
  Telephone: 514-229-4142
  Fax: 514-350-5155
  fleblanc@fprofessionnels.com
  For further information: www.fprofessionnels.com/en/








You just read:

Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces a change to the sub-management of FDP Canadian Dividend Equity Portfolio

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more