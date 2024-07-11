Burgum appoints Greg Hoffman to serve as chief information officer, lead ND Information Technology

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Greg Hoffman to lead the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department as chief information officer (CIO), effective immediately, citing his strong leadership experience and deep knowledge of the agency’s vital role in state government.

Hoffman has served as interim CIO since June 1 following the departure of former CIO Kuldip Mohanty, who resigned citing family reasons. Hoffman was appointed deputy CIO in April 2022 and has previously led the agency’s Administrative Services Division since 2014. He joined NDIT in 2005 as its first budget/rate analyst.

“Greg possesses a deep understanding of NDIT’s operations and knows the importance of strong customer service. He collaborates with agency partners to deliver technology solutions to best serve North Dakota citizens,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful for Greg’s nearly two decades of service. We look forward to his leadership of NDIT as it continues to prioritize customer service, employ emerging technologies such as AI, and enhance cybersecurity to ensure that citizen data entrusted to the state remains safe and secure.”

Hoffman earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

“Being appointed as the CIO for NDIT is both an honor and a significant responsibility,” Hoffman said. “I am committed to building on our recent progress by focusing on customer service, leveraging emerging technologies like AI, growing the data literacy of government overall and continuing an emphasis on our cybersecurity posture. Together with our talented team, we will continue to innovate and deliver technology solutions that best serve the citizens of North Dakota, ensuring their data is secure and their needs are met efficiently and effectively."

More than 250,000 North Dakotans depend on NDIT’s technology services daily including computer equipment and software, communications, cybersecurity, networks, applications, GIS, servers, storage and data, and other services. The CIO provides vision, leadership and direction for NDIT, which has a $275 million operating budget, over $500 million in projects and approximately 500 team members under six teams: Application Team, Data, Technology, Security, Shared Services and Business Operations, and IT Business Management Office. The CIO is a member of the governor’s cabinet.