Customers can buy with confidence with Grand Design RV’s Industry First 1-3-5 Year Transferable Warranty Program

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) and one of the fastest-growing RV brands known for its industry-leading recreational vehicles, is proud to announce pioneering enhancements to its warranty program. As an industry first, the company's 3 and 5-year warranties will now be fully transferable to subsequent owners, joining the existing transferable 1-year warranty. Effective immediately, this new policy allows RV owners to transfer the remaining coverage to new owners upon the sale of their vehicle. The new warranty coverage begins with model year 2020.



Since Grand Design’s founding 11 years ago, the company has set out to build a better RV and a better RV company. The new transferable warranty program applies to all of Grand Design’s products. This announcement builds on another recently announced industry first from Grand Design, who shared with its customers in early May, that the company would now offer a 5-year frame warranty on its products. The frame warranty extension applies to Grand Design products, both new and pre-owned.

"Our commitment to our customers is absolute and we stand behind every product we build," said Don Clark, president, and CEO of Grand Design RV. “The aim was not only to extend the warranty but also to improve it, ensuring the well-being of both current and future owners. Purchasing a Grand Design means expecting industry-leading products, service, and warranty.”

The new transferable warranty highlights Grand Design RV’s commitment to quality and customer service. Grand Design RV now serves as the only OEM to offer a 5-year frame warranty and a complete set of transferable warranties, including a 1-year base, 3-year structural, and 5-year frame warranty. This approach sets a new standard for warranty policies in the RV Industry.

“Our customers have been asking for this,” said Clark. “We heard you, and we acted. Our company’s approach with warranties not only sets us apart, but also reinforces our dedication to providing our customers with exceptional value and peace of mind. It demonstrates our belief in the products we build and the promises we make to our owners.”

For more information about Grand Design RV's enhanced warranty program, please visit www.granddesignrv.com

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Roman Smith – rsmith@granddesignrv.com