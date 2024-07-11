Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Buffalo

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on July 10, 2024 following an encounter with members of the Buffalo Police Department (BPD) in Buffalo.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. on July 10, two BPD officers stopped a car that was speeding while driving westbound on Kensington Avenue at the intersection with Olympic Avenue in Buffalo. During the traffic stop, one officer opened the driver’s side door. The driver reportedly put the car in gear and accelerated while the officer was holding the door, dragging the officer along with the car. The officer fired his service weapon at the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.