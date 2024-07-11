TOHT Announces the Launch of an Innovative App for Personal and Professional Development
New app provides anonymous feedback exchange, continuous improvement tools, and community support to foster growthSAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOHT is excited to announce the launch of its new app on October 1st, designed to help individuals enhance their personal and professional skills through anonymous feedback, continuous improvement, and community support. This app aims to create a culture of growth and development within organizations and among individuals.
Key features of TOHT include:
Anonymous Feedback Exchange: Users can exchange feedback anonymously with peers and colleagues every six months, providing honest evaluations and insights for personal growth.
Continuous Feedback: This feature allows users to receive ongoing feedback on specific projects, meetings, or daily tasks, supporting continuous improvement.
Organizational Feedback: Employees can send anonymous feedback to current or former employers and universities, promoting a two-way communication channel for organizational improvement.
Exit Surveys: Users can provide honest reasons for leaving a company through anonymous exit surveys, whether they left voluntarily or involuntarily.
TOHT Tribes: Users can join communities with similar goals to share advice and support each other in improving specific skills.
"Our goal is to empower individuals to become better versions of themselves and thrive in their personal and professional lives," said a representative from TOHT. "TOHT is designed to facilitate continuous development, foster meaningful communication, and support users in their growth journeys."
As a product MVP, TOHT has an exciting roadmap of features in the pipeline, promising even more tools and functionalities to enhance user experience and development opportunities.
