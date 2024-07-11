ANGUILLA SECURES #3 SPOT ON TRAVEL+LEISURE’S 2024 WORLD’S BEST AWARDS LIST
Anguilla Vored #3 Island In The Caribbean, Bermuda, And The Bahamas -- #18 Island In The World by Travel+Leisure Readers
Anguilla consistently ranks among the Top 3 Islands in the Caribbean on this prestigious list. Our mission is to improve access to our amazing destination and deliver exceptional visitor experiences.”THE VALLEY, NY, ANGUILLA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that Anguilla once again features prominently on the Travel+Leisure 2024 World’s Best Awards Lists. Anguilla secured the #3 spot on their readers’ 25 Favorite Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas list 2024, and was voted #18 on the Top 25 Islands in the World list, moving up three spots from its 2023 ranking.
— Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board.
According to Travel+Leisure editors, readers were captivated by Anguilla’s fantastic beaches and warm, welcoming locals. Multiple readers echoed the sentiment that the island is “a paradise,” with one swooning, “white beaches, blue clear water — once you visit Anguilla you don’t want to go home! One word: amazing.” From the crystal waters of Shoal Bay East to the secluded coves of Maundays Bay and Meads Bay, T+L readers determined that “this Caribbean island is the perfect place to bask in the sun, swim, snorkel, or simply relax.”
“We are delighted that Anguilla has maintained its coveted position among the Top 3 Islands in the Caribbean on this prestigious list,” stated Mrs. Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board. “We are focused on improving access, making it easier and more convenient for visitors to experience our amazing destination. We are also committed to delivering the most exceptional visitor experience to the guests who choose Anguilla, and we are seeing the results of our efforts. We congratulate the management and staff of Malliouhana, Frangipani and Aurora Anguilla on securing their place on the list of top Caribbean resorts.”
Three Anguillian resorts claimed spots on the Top 25 Favorite Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and The Bahamas List: Malliouhana Resort on Meads Bay at #19; and Frangipani Beach Resort, also on Meads Bay at #20; and the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club at #23.
Every year for their World's Best Awards survey, Travel+Leisure asks readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Over 186,000 T+L readers completed the 2024 survey. A total of more than 700,000 votes were cast across over 8,700 properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).
Hotels are classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, inn, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Islands are rated according to their natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, restaurants and food, people/friendliness, and overall value.
Here is the complete list of the Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2024, and the list of Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.
For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
-Ends-
About Anguilla
Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world.
Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin (SXM); and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.
Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.
Alison Ross
The Portfolio Marketing Group (PM Group)
+1 917-858-2411
email us here