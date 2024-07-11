Melanie Jefferies, Principal of Milhouse Development, Appointed to Chicago's Cut the Tape Task Force

Task force aims to foster equitable growth in Chicago real estate development

Chicago, IL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is proud to announce that Melanie Jefferies, our Chief Operating Officer of Engineering Services and Principal of Milhouse Development, has been appointed to the City of Chicago's Cut the Tape Task Force.

In April 2024, Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration released the Cut the Tape Report, outlining over 100 action steps to alleviate administrative burdens and facilitate the creation of more affordable, supportive, and market-rate housing units. The initiative also aims to stimulate business and commercial development, minimize project delays, and increase satisfaction with City processes.

This week, Mayor Johnson announced the formation of the Cut the Tape Task Force to implement these recommendations. Task Force members, comprised of practitioners in housing and real estate development, are responsible for supporting the City with strategy, implementation, and measuring the success of the initiative.

Jefferies brings her extensive experience in strategic planning, performance delivery, and real estate development to this important initiative. Her work on community and economic development on Chicago’s South Side reflects her deep passion for equitable neighborhood development. At 4731 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Milhouse Development and its co-developer are collaborating on a $46 million mixed-use project, which will bring 74,000 square feet of dining, retail, entertainment, and recreational space to Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The project aims to cultivate economic development and employment opportunities.

"I am honored to be appointed to the Cut the Tape Task Force and to contribute to this critical initiative aimed at streamlining development processes in Chicago," shared Jefferies. This effort is essential for fostering equitable growth and revitalizing our communities. At Milhouse Development, we are committed to creating opportunities that reflect the culture and soul of our neighborhoods. I look forward to working with my fellow Task Force members to drive meaningful change and support the City’s mission to build a stronger, more inclusive Chicago."

Milhouse is committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen our communities and foster equitable development. We are honored to have Melanie Jefferies representing us in this critical effort to build a better Chicago.

About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Milhouse Development

Milhouse Development, founded in 2019, offers a comprehensive range of services from land acquisition to the construction of complete built-to-suit facilities. Our development team brings extensive expertise across various industries, providing a competitive advantage. Committed to improving communities globally, Milhouse Development focuses on making intelligent real estate decisions, mitigating risks for our partners, and maximizing property value through strategic planning and prioritization.

