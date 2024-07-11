The Cultural Survival Summer Bazaars Are Back: Join Us in Celebrating Indigenous Arts, Cultures, and Brilliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indigenous Peoples’ rights organization, Cultural Survival, returns in hosting their eclectic Summer Bazaars featuring Indigenous cultures, arts, music, and food from around the world. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, on July 20-21, 2024 the Cultural Survival Bazaar will take place in the historic city of Newburyport, MA, at Inn Street & Market Square. On July 27-28, 2024, the Cultural Survival Bazaar will return to Tiverton Four Corners Art Center, in Tiverton, RI, for its 21st season!
The Cultural Survival Bazaars are annual festivals that support Indigenous arts and livelihoods on a global scale. The Bazaars provide an opportunity for the public to interact with Indigenous artists and experience different worldviews. When purchasing arts and crafts from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers contribute to supporting millennia-old traditions and the lifeways of Indigenous communities worldwide. Each year, the Bazaars generate nearly $500,000 for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects benefiting Indigenous communities worldwide.
Enjoy this annual event honoring Indigenous talent and traditions through handmade art, demonstrations, music, and dance. Shop jewelry, clothing, accessories, housewares, paintings, sculptures, and more from Indigenous artists and cooperatives from 40+ countries spanning 6 continents. Some of the participating artists include silversmith Philbert Begay (Diné/Navajo) from Arizona, paper and textile artist Julio Laja Chichicaxtle (Otomi) from Mexico, and natural fiber and jewelry artists represented by Carlos “Wia” (Waorani) from Yasuni National Park in the Ecuadorian Amazon.
The Cultural Survival Bazaars have been an annual Boston area tradition for decades. Started by Cultural Survival Founders, Harvard University Anthropologist David Maybury-Lewis and his wife, Pia Maybury-Lewis, the first Bazaar was held in 1975 at Harvard University in an effort to educate the public about Indigenous Peoples and the issues they were facing. The Cultural Survival Bazaar was a result of the Maybury-Lewises’ passion for uplifting Indigenous Peoples, strengthening Indigenous cultures, supporting Indigenous-led solutions, and working towards securing Indigenous Peoples’ rights. The Maybury-Lewises recognized the importance of Indigenous artists being able to sell their art directly to the American public.
“Join us at the Cultural Survival Bazaars and become an ally for Indigenous Peoples. By attending, you support earth-based livelihoods, self-determination, and Indigenous cosmovisions, contributing to bringing about positive change in the world, says Cultural Survival Bazaar Manager Candyce Testa (Mashantucket Pequot).
Music & Dance Performances:
A few of the musical highlights include performances by Carmen Lienqueo (Mapuche), an Andean singer-songwriter who won the PULSAR award for best roots music album of 2021 and Performed at Lollapalooza in 2022; The Groovalottos’ Mwalim, “Da Phunkee Professor” Peters (Wampanoag), a three-time recipient of the New England Urban Music Award for Jazz and a multi-Grammy-nominated soul-funk band; Tia Roberts (Narragansett), a fancy dancer, Miss Sweetheart America 2024; and Deejay KT in Newburyport. Juan Lazzaro (Quechua) musician, composer, and founder of musical group Markama; Annawon Weeden (Wampanoag), a multi-talented performer, educator, and storyteller who has appeared in National Geographic, PBS, and on the History Channel; and Nuttukkusq, a Wampanoag singing group will also perform at the Tiverton venue. Performance schedules can be found here. (https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/performers)
In Tiverton, renowned chef Sherry Pocknett (Mashpee Wampanoag) of Sly Fox Den, who won the 2023 James Beard Award, will be serving her delicious cuisine to Bazaar attendees.
Thanks to the generosity and support of the Tiverton community, in Tiverton, there will be a children's tent, live cultural performances, and booths from our Indigenous artisans and cooperatives sharing their passion and creativity.
From the Artists
Retablos (altarpiece boxes) artist Sebastian Palomino Jimenez (Quechua) has participated at the Bazaars for several years. “I have enjoyed meeting people from different cultures, making friends, and learning about their customs. Selling abroad has been a welcome challenge. I feel connected to my culture through my art because the Ayacuchano retablo is Peru’s cultural heritage. It represents history and is part of our family legacy,” he says.
“I think the outlets for Indigenous artists are very limited where I am, in the Western part of the United States. Doing this event [the Cultural Survival Bazaar] and being able to share my work in Boston with Cultural Survival is another outlet and I appreciate that. Cultural Survival is another opening for Indigenous Peoples to show their work and explain their culture to people. It’s the connection that shows people that this is what we do and how we live, and this is the beauty we create, and that’s something that I love about it,” says silversmith Phibert Begay (Diné/Navajo).
Visit our bazaars this summer and enjoy an atmosphere that pays respect to traditional arts and traditions while welcoming the opportunity to learn from and connect with Indigenous artists. Shop Indigenous!
High resolution photos available upon request.
Bazaar Website (https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/)
Cultural Survival’s Website
Event Information:
July 20-21, 2024 10am - 8pm
Inn St & Market Square
Newburyport, MA
Free Admission
Register for the event on eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newburyport-bazaar-tickets-878310479287)
July 27- 28, 2024 10am - 6pm
Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
3852 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
$5 Admission/ per adult
Register for the event on eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tiverton-bazaar-tickets-878320178297)
###
About Cultural Survival
Cultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S. registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities’ self-determination, cultures, and political resilience, since 1972. For close to 50 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival’s efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit www.cs.org
High resolution photos available upon request.
###
