DNREC Again to Offer Popular ‘Life in the Bay’ Educational Seining Program for Families of All Ages

Outdoor Program Upcoming July 31 and Aug. 7 at Woodland Beach

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites families of all ages to participate in “Life in the Bay,” the popular youth education program geared toward children aged 6 and older, but with equal appeal to adults who want to learn about fish and other aquatic creatures that live in the Delaware Bay.

Staff from DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife will be on hand July 31 and Aug. 7 at Woodland Beach to seine for aquatic creatures found along the edge of the Delaware Bay and help participants discover and learn about aquatic life on the Delaware Bayshore.

Program participants will observe AREC staff using seine net to capture aquatic life along the shoreline. Later, “Life in the Bay” program participants will have an opportunity to view the catch and assist staff in releasing what’s been caught via seining efforts. Closed-toed shoes are a must for participating in “Life in the Bay.” All other equipment will be provided by AREC.

The hour-long seining programs are scheduled for:

Wednesday, July 31, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 9 to 10 a.m.

To ensure enough supplies are on hand for the free program, pre-registration is required and can be done via the DNREC events calendar, de.gov/dnrecmeetings. To learn more about AREC and all educational programs offered by the center, visit de.gov/arec.

