Virbac: Termination of the liquidity contract

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

We inform you of the termination of our liquidity contract since July 1st, 2024.

This contact was in place since February 19, 2019 and suspended since February 3rd, 2023.

A lifelong commitment to animal health
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving the quality of life of animals and to shaping the future of animal health together.

Virbac: Euronext Paris - subfund A – ISIN code: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Financial Affairs Department: tel. 04 92 08 71 32 - email: finances@virbac.com - Website: corporate.virbac.com

