Xos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, announced it will release its second quarter 2024 operating results on Monday, August 12, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Monday, August 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1680171&tp_key=e31c8254cd U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-866-250-8117 International Dial In: 1-412-317-6011 Conference ID: 10190972

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Monday, August 26, 2024. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10190972. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please https://www.xostrucks.com/ .

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations

press@xostrucks.com