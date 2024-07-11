Finding for Recovery of $5,961 Issued Against Scioto Ambulance District’s Former Fiscal Officer over Late Fees and Penalties

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $5,961 was issued Thursday against the former fiscal officer for the Scioto Ambulance District in McDermott over penalties that resulted from late tax and retirement system payments.

Tracy Mullins and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding, which was included in an audit of the district’s finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Over the two-year period reviewed, the district was assessed penalties for late payments of invoices, taxes, and retirement contributions, including $4,651 by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Auditors noted, “The payment of late fees and penalties due to the inability of the fiscal officer to make timely payment is not a proper public purpose.”

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.