SNIPES Selects New Engen as Digital Marketing Agency of Record

SEATTLE, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, announces that SNIPES has selected it as the sneaker and streetwear retailer’s U.S. digital marketing agency of record. New Engen will partner with SNIPES to create impact across all phases of the customer journey, from online to in-store, by leveraging research-backed customer insights, an audience-led creative strategy, and full-funnel measurement, including media mix modeling (MMM) and forecasting for every campaign.



“New Engen’s approach and capabilities are impressive. Working together, we’ll be able to dive into the nuances of channel impact and the complexities of our promotional calendar. This will allow us to realize the incremental value of exclusive product drops with key brand partners and not leave any opportunity untapped,” said Joe Shoemaker, VP of Digital.

“SNIPES aims to grow not only our e-commerce presence in the U.S., but our in-store revenue, with over 350 brick-and-mortar retail locations nationwide,” continued Shoemaker. “New Engen's ability to evolve their omnichannel marketing and measurement strategies to respond to evolving consumer expectations is key to our achieving these ambitions sooner than later.”

The engagement between the digital marketing agency and brand includes a full-funnel media program across the customer journey, including paid display, social, paid search, shopping, and online video. Key focuses for the partnership include research-backed customer insights, an audience-led creative strategy, and full-funnel measurement, including media mix modeling (MMM) and forecasting.

New Engen’s next-generation MMM offering is unique in its breadth and depth compared to the rest of the market. The agency believes MMM is crucial for integrated marketing measurement, so they include it in every enterprise client project. Rather than run infrequently updated MMMs at a high cost or lean on MMM technology platforms that many marketers struggle to find value in, New Engen activates this process early in the engagement. Because New Engen integrates MMM as a foundational component of every engagement, brands can immediately see the impact of a partnership both at the top and bottom line.

The MMM includes competitor data, macroeconomic variables (i.e., unemployment rate, CPI), and even business line/product margin to forecast the potential impact of media shifts and New Engen optimizations. Promotional activity (including sales, coupons, product launches, PR, etc.), email, SMS, and direct mail data are also incorporated to give brands a 360-degree view of marketing opportunities and impact.

Additionally, by incorporating incrementality testing results into the MMM, New Engen ensures models are as accurate and finely tuned as possible and reflect consumer trends that may take longer to realize otherwise. Models are built at a brand-wide level, but the best marketing mix for in-store sales might differ from those for e-commerce or retail media sales. Using a portfolio-enabled MMM strategy allows brands like SNIPES to have visibility up and down their business, shifting as consumer demand shifts, maximizing every dollar spent.

“From the outset, SNIPES has appreciated our advanced analytics and measurement approach, and our teams will be using that approach to maximize, measure, and repeat our successes along the consumer journey,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “It’s great to work with clients who appreciate the importance of such advanced measurement and are ready to use it within their campaigns.”

This announcement follows New Engen’s recent milestones, including becoming Cotopaxi’s digital marketing agency of record earlier this year, acquiring the rapidly growing and industry-leading partner marketing agency LT Partners in 2023, and winning numerous awards. These accolades include:

Inc.’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in 2021, 2022, and 2023

Google Premier Partner Award for driving top online sales in the U.S. and Canada in 2022

Inc.’s Best in Business 2022 for Giving and Charitable Efforts

Modern Retail Awards finalist for Best Agency/Retail Collaboration 2022

Inc.’s Best Workplaces in America in 2023 and 2024

Retail TouchPoints Brand Experience Award for Best Mobile/Social Optimization 2023

Adweek’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2023

Google Premier Partner Award Finalist for Lead Generation in 2023

PI Live: Best Influencer Marketing Partnership in 2024



New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital marketing platforms, including Google, Meta, Impact.com, Microsoft, Amazon, Snapchat, and Criteo.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently acquired Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency’s capabilities. Learn more at [www.newengen.com](http://www.newengen.com).

