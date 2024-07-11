insightsoftware Acquires LeaseAccelerator, Leading Provider of Lease Accounting, Real Estate Lease Administration, and Lease Lifecycle Management

Addition of LeaseAccelerator, EZLease, PureLease, and LeaseController solutions strengthen insightsoftware’s lease offerings, significantly expanding capabilities and global reach

RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it acquired LeaseAccelerator , a leading provider of automated solutions for lease accounting, real estate lease administration, competitive lease sourcing, and lease lifecycle management. The acquisition extends insightsoftware’s market reach in the U.S. and enhances its lease accounting and administration solutions. LeaseAccelerator offers a core capability crucial for CFOs and Controllers that provides full control over the entire lease lifecycle.

Organizations struggle to manage lease sourcing, administration, accounting, and emissions reporting for real estate and equipment assets. Founded in 2003, LeaseAccelerator provides a comprehensive platform for lessees and lessors that automates the entire lease management process. LeaseAccelerator, EZLease, PureLease, and LeaseController ensure accounting compliance and bridge the gap between procurement leaders, real estate managers, ESG managers and controllers. LeaseAccelerator is proven to deliver operational efficiency and free up cash by providing visibility into asset-level lease data. LeaseAccelerator manages and automates 900,000 real estate and equipment leases across 142 countries.

“This acquisition not only expands our offerings but signifies our commitment to this segment. By integrating LeaseAccelerator into our portfolio, we solidify our position as one of the most comprehensive solution providers for the Office of the CFO,” said Monica Boydston, General Manager, Controllership at insightsoftware. “LeaseAccelerator provides solutions with extensive capabilities in lease accounting and real estate lease administration, empowering organizations to streamline asset and real estate leasing processes for sustainable ROI. With a unified lifecycle approach for effective and compliant lease management, the LeaseAccelerator platform frees financial teams to focus on high-value tasks while doing more with fewer resources.”

LeaseAccelerator's lease accounting and management platform serves enterprise, mid-market, and SMB customers, regardless of lease count. It automates and scales lease processes and eliminates manual work to provide consistent and complete lease data. With certified connections to all major ERP and accounting platforms (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, JDE, Infor, Workday, Netsuite, Siebel, Salesforce), LeaseAccelerator ensures data is synchronized and reporting is accurate.

“Global organizations struggle with the efficient and accurate management of real estate and equipment leases, which results in compliance gaps, overpayments, and wasted resources. LeaseAccelerator solutions are designed to solve these problems and drive substantial, quantifiable savings,” said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. “By joining insightsoftware, we are further empowering financial teams with deep visibility into and control over the entire lease lifecycle, delivering the confidence required to make effective financial decisions. Our customers now have access to an extensive portfolio of complementary solutions serving the Office of the CFO.”

In the last six years, insightsoftware has acquired 28 companies, with 2024 seeing three acquisitions including LeaseAccelerator, FXLoader and Fiplana . Atlas Technology Group, a technology-focused investment bank based in San Francisco, California, served as the financial advisor to LeaseAccelerator in this deal.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com .

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures compliance, improves operational efficiency, accelerates emissions reductions, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $250 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries.

