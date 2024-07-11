Utility Trusted Business Partners Prioritize Small Business Needs, Achieve Higher Engagement and Trust Scores

Escalent Recognizes 13 Utilities as 2024 Trusted Business Partners

LIVONIA, Mich., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilities that have focused on understanding and meeting the needs of small business customers are seeing significantly higher customer engagement. Today, we name these 13 top utilities as the 2024 Trusted Business Partners.



New data from Cogent Syndicated show that, after stabilizing from early 2022 through the first half of 2023, Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study index scores once again see significant year-over-year declines. 2024 Utility Trusted Business Partners, however, see significantly higher scores. Additionally, the Brand Trust gap between Trusted Business Partners and their peer utilities remains substantial, with Trusted Business Partners scoring 41 points higher.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study, which tracks the performance of 78 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Trusted Business Partners maintained higher levels of effective communication when the industry cut back on communications spend post-pandemic, and they have maintained this trend. Their Communications Intensity Index score, an indication of per-customer communication spending, is 18% higher than the industry average in the first half of 2024.

When it comes to communicating with business customers who report annual revenue of less than $1 million, the gap is even greater: The Trusted Business Partners Communications Intensity Index score for those smaller companies is 23% higher than the industry average.

“While large key accounts tend to receive consistent service over time from their account rep, small and midsized businesses rely much more on utility communication to understand available programs and other utility benefits,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “Higher communications spending therefore translates into higher trust among these businesses.”

Businesses with annual revenue of less than $1 million are feeling the effects of inflation more than larger companies, with both local economic growth and business revenue growth expectations significantly lower than the industry average. Utility Brand Trust scores among those smaller businesses are 6% lower than the industry average, but Trusted Business Partners see scores that are 5% higher.

A greater percentage of small businesses are looking for utility programs that help them save money (52% cite savings as a priority vs. 37% industrywide), and Trusted Business Partners are doing an exceptional job of providing and promoting those opportunities. As a result, Utility Trusted Business Partners have seen significant improvements across the Product Benefits Awareness Index and Product Usage Index for businesses with annual revenue of less than $1 million, led by increased awareness of savings opportunities and improved ease-of-use and performance perceptions for consumption management services.

Trusted Business Partners are also doing a better job of providing a customer experience that better meets the needs of businesses of all sizes: their attribute scores for the perception that utility offerings improve customer service are 6% higher than the industry average for businesses of all sizes, including those lower-revenue customers.

“Designing savings-focused programs for small and midsized businesses—and making those programs easy to understand and use—can help lift scores across the study,” Haggerty said. “Additionally, by providing a customer journey for smaller business customers that goes beyond basic residential service channels, Trusted Business Partners have increased Customer Engagement and Brand Trust for a segment that often doesn’t feel its needs are being met by utilities.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 13 utilities as our 2024 Trusted Business Partners.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Utility Trusted Business Partners* AEP Ohio Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Ameren Illinois Nicor Gas CenterPoint Energy – South PSE&G Con Edison Seattle City Light Dominion Energy South Carolina SMUD Georgia Power Xcel Energy – Midwest Indiana Michigan Power

* Utilities named as Trusted Business Partners are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 78 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the level of trust business customers have with each utility.

East Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Con Edison 812 PSE&G 799 BGE 786 National Grid 777 PECO Energy 769 Jersey Central Power & Light 766 West Penn Power 761 PSEG Long Island 750 Duquesne Light 750 PPL Electric Utilities 748 Penelec 739 Eversource Energy 739 Appalachian Power 687 NYSEG 677





Midwest Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Ameren Illinois 796 AEP Ohio 784 Indiana Michigan Power 780 Xcel Energy – Midwest 778 Ameren Missouri 774 ComEd 767 Duke Energy Midwest 766 The Illuminating Company 764 OPPD 757 DTE Energy 756 MidAmerican Energy 753 AES Ohio 751 AES Indiana 745 We Energies 741 Evergy 733 Consumers Energy 726 Ohio Edison 714 Alliant Energy 707 Wisconsin Public Service 701 NIPSCO 700





South Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Georgia Power 826 Dominion Energy South Carolina 820 Florida Power & Light 803 Alabama Power 794 CPS Energy 792 TECO Tampa Electric 786 Mississippi Power 784 Louisville Gas & Electric 775 Duke Energy Carolinas 774 El Paso Electric 773 Southwestern Electric Power Company 771 Duke Energy Florida 768 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 763 Dominion Energy Virginia 762 Kentucky Utilities 749 JEA 749 FPL Northwest FL 749 OG&E 739 Duke Energy Progress 725 Entergy 714







West Region Electric Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 828 SMUD 821 Seattle City Light 817 Southern California Edison 797 Salt River Project 787 PG&E 780 Rocky Mountain Power 779 Puget Sound Energy 770 Pacific Power 766 Colorado Springs Utilities 753 PNM 743 APS 742 Portland General Electric 740 Idaho Power 735 NV Energy 733 NorthWestern Energy 725 Xcel Energy Colorado 722 SDG&E 531





Natural Gas Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score CenterPoint Energy – South 811 Nicor Gas 806 Virginia Natural Gas 781 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 778 Chattanooga Gas Company 753

About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study

Escalent conducted surveys among 13,560 business electric and natural gas utility customers of the 78 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on size of businesses surveyed to ensure a balanced sample of each evaluated utility. Utilities within each benchmark segment are assigned equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust Index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

