International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide

SLOVENIA, July 11 - Today marks the 29th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica. In May this year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 11 July as the International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide. On this day, we remember the victims, the missing, their families and all those who have been permanently scarred by the genocide.

