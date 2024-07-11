SLOVENIA, July 11 - Today marks the 29th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica. In May this year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 11 July as the International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide. On this day, we remember the victims, the missing, their families and all those who have been permanently scarred by the genocide.
You just read:
International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.