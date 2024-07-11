Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) Unveils New Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) ("Company"), a leading provider of private jet charter services, is pleased to announce the launch of an ambitious new marketing campaign designed to enhance brand visibility, increase investor awareness and drive growth.



The campaign, which will roll out over the coming months, includes a variety of strategic initiatives designed to increase the Company's visibility and engagement with existing and potential customers. These initiatives include:

- Digital Marketing: Expanding our presence across social media platforms, leveraging email marketing, and creating engaging content to reach a broader audience.

- Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with key industry influencers and businesses to strengthen our market position and increase brand awareness.

- Targeted Advertising: Utilizing various media channels, including online advertising, print, and broadcast, to reach our target demographic.

- Exclusive Promotions: Hosting special events, promotions, speaking engagements, and webinars to connect with our community and showcase our premium services.

"Our team is thrilled to launch this new marketing campaign," said Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International. "We believe these efforts will significantly boost our brand recognition and market presence, ultimately driving shareholder value. We are committed to delivering our clients innovative solutions, new technology, and exceptional service . This campaign underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the private jet charter industry."

Star Jets International has been at the forefront of luxury air travel for over seven years, consistently meeting the high expectations of our discerning clientele. With this marketing initiative, the Company aims to reinforce our status as an industry leader and tap into new growth opportunities.

For more information and updates on our marketing campaign, please visit Star Jets International, Inc. or follow us on our social media channels.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR ):

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) was started by executives frustrated with the high cost of fractional ownership, the lack of charter jet aircraft options in the marketplace, and the membership gimmicks offered by most other private aviation companies. Fractional Ownership programs and other membership programs help aircraft owners get their planes in the air. Star Jets International works for you, the client, not the aircraft owner, to secure the BEST AIRCRAFT at the BEST VALUE . JETR also offers the most FLEXIBILITY in the marketplace by allowing passengers to change aircraft for specific needs for each flight. Whatever the need, JETGR will secure the best aircraft at the best prices and provide clients with multiple options. Star Jets International offers premium private jet charter services, ensuring safe, efficient, and luxurious travel experiences. JETR's commitment to exceptional client service and industry innovation sets us apart in private aviation - https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ .

