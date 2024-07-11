Get Ready to Glow: Avocados From Mexico Launch Vibrant Packaging in Quebec and the Maritimes

MONTREAL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocados From Mexico is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new packaging, hitting the shelves this month in more than 300 supermarkets across Quebec and the Maritime provinces. This exclusive partnership with Sobeys (including the IGA, Marchés Tradition, Bonichoix, and other banner brands) brings a fresh look to the fruit aisle with a colourful package featuring the new avoglow colour, officially developed by Pantone.



The innovative look of Avocados From Mexico packaging not only showcase the brand’s vibrant Avoglow hue, but it also serves as an educational resource for consumers. Each bag features tips and tricks for preserving avocados and accelerating their ripening process, as well as a QR code that leads to recipe inspiration. This initiative aims to help buyers overcome the challenges they may face when selecting, preparing, and cooking avocados.

From Pit to Plate: the Art of Avocado

A recent study has shown that over 37% of people refrain from buying avocados because they are not familiar with the fruit and how to incorporate it into their daily life. The new packaging acts as a guide, helping people to better understand avocados and the many ways it can be eaten.

The versatility of avocados is highlighted in the suggested recipes, which encourages customers to explore the different ways to enjoy them. Whether you’re making a classic guacamole, adding slices to a salad, or creating a delicious avocado dessert, Avocados From Mexico aims to inspire and promote a healthy lifestyle by providing shoppers with the information they need to get the most out of this versatile and nutritious fruit.

A Fruitful Partnership

"Avocados From Mexico is dedicated to supporting innovative in-store initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience and introducing consumers to new ways of enjoying avocados. We thank Sobeys for their commitment to elevating consumer experiences by exclusively displaying our bags, exemplifying their dedication to providing exceptional offerings," mentions Miguel Barcenas, Head of Marketing for Avocados From Mexico international markets.

Both brands, being leaders in their respective industries, found the collaboration mutually beneficial and compelling. The commitment at Sobey’s to providing premium quality produce to their customers aligns perfectly with the high standards and regulations of Avocados From Mexico, as set by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). The new colourful packaging makes it easier than ever to trace the quality of these fruits.

Look for the new avoglow packaging in a Sobeys store near you and discover the tips and tricks to unlock the full potential of avocados!

Find avocado inspiration and recipes here: https://avocadosfrommexico.ca

