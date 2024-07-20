Pangaea Brewing Wins 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangaea Brewing is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award, a recognition driven by the votes of their loyal customers.
Founded by Steve in 2021, Pangaea Brewing has quickly become a local favorite in the heart of Greenville, blending creativity, science, and a passion for quality. Steve’s journey began in 2011 with a simple brewing kit and a dream, inspired by his global travels and culinary adventures with his wife, Emily.
After years of brewing in his spare time and gaining insights from the best in the business, Steve took a bold step. He left his engineering job to study brewing science at UC Davis, immersing himself in the technical and artistic aspects of the craft. The couple's search for the perfect location eventually led them back to Greenville, drawn by its vibrant community and natural beauty.
Their dedication to community, quality, and sustainability is evident in every brew and pizza they serve. "We are nuts for the details of every brew, beverage, and pizza we serve and love to share our passion and experiments with you," says Steve. "Pangaea is here to capture the art, mystery, and science of the fermentation process for you to enjoy with us or with your friends at home. We are bringing the world together, one beer at a time!”
The Best of South Carolina Regional Award is a testament to Pangaea Brewing's impact on its community, highlighting the genuine connection and appreciation from locals. Pangaea Brewing stands as a beacon of innovation and community spirit, transforming the best ingredients into unique experiences for everyone.
Visit Pangaea Brewing in Greenville to enjoy the art of fermentation, the joy of good company, and the spirit of South Carolina.
For more information Click Here.
pangaeabrewing.com
Location: 115 Welborn St. Suite B
Greenville, SC 29601
Pangaea Brewing
Founded by Steve in 2021, Pangaea Brewing has quickly become a local favorite in the heart of Greenville, blending creativity, science, and a passion for quality. Steve’s journey began in 2011 with a simple brewing kit and a dream, inspired by his global travels and culinary adventures with his wife, Emily.
After years of brewing in his spare time and gaining insights from the best in the business, Steve took a bold step. He left his engineering job to study brewing science at UC Davis, immersing himself in the technical and artistic aspects of the craft. The couple's search for the perfect location eventually led them back to Greenville, drawn by its vibrant community and natural beauty.
Their dedication to community, quality, and sustainability is evident in every brew and pizza they serve. "We are nuts for the details of every brew, beverage, and pizza we serve and love to share our passion and experiments with you," says Steve. "Pangaea is here to capture the art, mystery, and science of the fermentation process for you to enjoy with us or with your friends at home. We are bringing the world together, one beer at a time!”
The Best of South Carolina Regional Award is a testament to Pangaea Brewing's impact on its community, highlighting the genuine connection and appreciation from locals. Pangaea Brewing stands as a beacon of innovation and community spirit, transforming the best ingredients into unique experiences for everyone.
Visit Pangaea Brewing in Greenville to enjoy the art of fermentation, the joy of good company, and the spirit of South Carolina.
For more information Click Here.
pangaeabrewing.com
Location: 115 Welborn St. Suite B
Greenville, SC 29601
Pangaea Brewing
Pangaea Brewing
+1 864-509-1850
email us here