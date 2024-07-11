Zeem Solutions Announces Record Year-to-Date Activity with Over One Million kWh of Energy Deployed at its LAX Depot in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeem Solutions, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and fleet management services, proudly announces significant year-to-date (YTD) achievements at its LAX Depot in Los Angeles, CA, reflecting Zeem’s dedication to advancing sustainable transportation and providing top tier charging solutions for electric fleets.



Key Highlights of the LAX Depot YTD Activity:

Energy Usage : These sessions resulted in over 1 million kWh of total energy used, powering electric vehicles and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

: These sessions resulted in over 1 million kWh of total energy used, powering electric vehicles and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Total Charging Sessions : The LAX Depot facilitated over 30,000 charging sessions, demonstrating its capability to support high-volume charging needs efficiently and reliably.

: The LAX Depot facilitated over 30,000 charging sessions, demonstrating its capability to support high-volume charging needs efficiently and reliably. Environmental Impact: By using electricity as an energy source, the LAX Depot saved nearly 397,000 kg of CO2, equivalent to saving over 44,000 gallons of gasoline or the annual electricity use of 78 homes. This substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions aligns with Zeem’s mission to promote eco-friendly and sustainable transportation.



“We are thrilled with the outstanding performance and growth of our LAX Depot this year. The significant number of charging sessions and the substantial environmental benefits achieved underscore our commitment to driving the transition to zero-emission transportation,” commented Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem Solutions. “These milestones reflect our dedication to providing reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable charging solutions for our customers.”

The Zeem LAX Depot has significantly expanded its charging capacity, with a total of 78 DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) fully energized since January 2024. This capacity allows the LAX Depot to service a larger number of commercial EVs, reducing wait times and enhancing efficiency for fleet operators.

Over the past year, Zeem has facilitated the transition of a significant number of internal combustion fleet vehicles to electric, providing comprehensive support including vehicle selection, financing, and charging solutions. This has enabled fleet operators to meet California's stringent zero-emission regulations and reduce their carbon footprint.

Over the past year, Zeem has revolutionized fleet operations by successfully transitioning a substantial number of internal combustion fleet vehicles to electric. Through their comprehensive support services, which include expert vehicle selection, tailored financing options, and state-of-the-art charging solutions, Zeem has empowered fleet operators to seamlessly comply with California's rigorous zero-emission regulations. This pivotal shift not only helps operators stay ahead of regulatory demands but also significantly reduces their carbon footprint, marking a transformative step towards a sustainable future.

"Achieving this level of activity at our LAX Depot is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and our team's commitment to bring this service to fleets everywhere," said Don Peer, Vice President of Sales at Zeem Solutions. "We are proud to support fleet operators in their journey towards electrification and are committed to continuing our efforts to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the region."

Zeem has established key partnerships with leading EV manufacturers and technology providers, ensuring access to the latest advancements in EV technology. This collaboration has positioned the LAX Depot as a premier destination for cutting-edge electric fleet solutions in the Los Angeles region. Fleet operators utilizing the LAX Depot have reported high levels of satisfaction, citing reliable charging infrastructure, reduced operational costs, and seamless integration with existing fleet management systems. Zeem's customer-centric approach has been instrumental in fostering long-term relationships and driving adoption of electric fleets.

Zeem plans to further enhance the capabilities of the LAX Depot with additional operational efficiencies, customer-centric services, and advanced fleet management tools. Plans are currently underway to replicate the successful LAX model in other strategic locations nationwide, including port terminals at Long Beach, CA, and Newark, NJ, as well as additional depot nationwide supporting a broader shift towards electric transportation.

For more information about Zeem Solutions and its services, please visit www.zeemsolutions.com.

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem is at the forefront of building and operating zero-emission vehicle depots providing charging infrastructure, parking solutions, fleet management services, and electric vehicle leasing. These strategically located depots are spread across the country, near crucial hubs such as ports, airports, warehousing & distribution centers, and within customer facilities. Zeem’s mission is centered on delivering a comprehensive solution that accelerates the transition to sustainable transportation for all fleets. Each depot includes high-speed charging stations designed to support a broad spectrum of electric vehicles, ranging from Class 1 to Class 8. With a focus on affordability, scalability, and environmental impact, Zeem is leading the way in accelerating the transition to electric mobility for fleets nationwide. For more information, please visit www.zeemsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Myers

Jon@TerraPulseAgency.com

(916) 747-8898