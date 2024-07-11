Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Announces Launch of CEO Corner Platform

CEO Corner segments to include additional discussion related to press releases, events, corporate updates and pipeline progress

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the launch of its CEO Corner featuring Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. The CEO Corner platform is intended to provide additional in-depth perspective to press releases, events, corporate updates and development pipeline progress.

“Autonomix and its stakeholders share something in common – generating value in the near and long term for the Company and creating meaningful treatment options for patients. As CEO, I am committed to keeping our stakeholders well informed and maintaining transparency, as I believe it is a key piece to the future success of Autonomix,” commented Brad Hauser. “Our CEO Corner is a new platform for us to do just that in a direct, succinct way with both current and potential investors in the Company. We will utilize our CEO Corner segments to provide added perspective on corporate developments, events, pipeline progress, clinical trials and other company advancements as we continue to drive the Company forward. We are dedicated to the advancement of our technology and will continue to explore ways to drive value in the Company.”

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without an effective solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release and in the CEO Corner video are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in the CEO Corner video include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat pain associated with pancreatic cancer, to successfully enroll patients within the specific timeframe, and to complete its clinical study in pancreatic cancer pain. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

