Women of ibex Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Inspiring and Empowering Women

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the third anniversary of Women of ibex, an employee group for female-identifying employees designed to inspire, empower and transform their careers.



The mission of Women of ibex is to increase opportunities and create growth, advancement and success through education, coaching and connecting with peers. The program promotes an environment that recognizes the value of women’s contributions within ibex and beyond the company.

“I started Women of ibex to encourage and empower women in the company to develop their leadership skills and break barriers in the workplace,” said Julie Casteel, founder of Women of ibex and ibex’s Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO. “Over the last three years, I’m proud to have seen this program’s initiatives positively impact the careers of women at ibex, from instilling professional and personal confidence to pursuing opportunities that advance their careers.”

Women of ibex features various engagements and activities for employees to get involved in, including support groups, coaching and mentoring programs, networking events and more. The organization connects and inspires members to achieve their personal and professional goals while encouraging them to have an active voice. It advocates for diversity and inclusion, representing women across all of ibex's geographies.

Women of ibex recently hosted a session on “How to Handle Workplace Conflict” with noted authors Karin Hurt and David Dye. The session, which was well attended and received excellent feedback, is just one example of Women of ibex’s efforts to provide coaching and mentoring tips that help women succeed in their careers.

“Women of ibex continues to grow and help women across ibex connect, learn, enhance their skills and leadership traits, gain mentors and sponsors, and advance their careers,” said Tabana Jabeen, SVP Client Services, Strategic Accounts at ibex and Chairwoman of Women of ibex. “Through our initiatives over the past three years, culminating with our Global Day on July 25th and the introduction of dedicated Women of ibex ambassadors in each region, we are poised to make an even greater impact on women throughout ibex.”

