Avetta Announces Gretchen Eischen as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Company Growth

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta ®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software , today announced the appointment of Gretchen Eischen as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. With a keen eye for business transformation and growth, Eischen will oversee Avetta’s brand positioning, marketing strategy, and communication initiatives as the company expands globally.

Eischen brings over 20 years of experience in global technology marketing, client engagement, and SaaS customer success to Avetta. Her experience in go-to-market strategy and communications helped deliver substantial global growth and business transformation for companies like Icertis and SAP.

Eischen most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Icertis. Previously, she spent 18 years working in various roles at SAP, including as CMO for SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, and SAP Business Network brands.

“As we enter our next stage of growth, Gretchen’s appointment to CMO is a critical driver in our continued success,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “Her vast experience in global marketing and customer success will only further propel Avetta forward and help us deliver on our promise to streamline third-party risk management and create safe and sustainable work environments for our customers. We are thrilled to have her on board as we continue to transform the way we meet the needs of our customers.”

“Trust is at the heart of a safe and sustainable supply chain,” said Gretchen Eischen, Chief Marketing Officer at Avetta. “Avetta is a trusted leader in third-party risk management, evidenced by its impressive customer base, commitment to continuous innovation, and team of experts in supply chain safety and sustainability. I am excited to partner with the team to scale Avetta’s impact and further advance the dynamics of the global supply chain.”

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.



PR Contact:

Jenn Zimmer

avetta@hoffman.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/290fbcca-10c2-41e6-8120-b24922127813